Swap MoP Remix Gems Easily with the Narcissus Gem Manager

Cool Undecember reference.
Really odd that this isn't included in their other Addon 'Plumber' as I feel it would make more sense there for sure.
I’ve been using this since it updated and it really is super easy. You don’t have to “remove” the gems first. You just click, click, click and it’s all swapped over! Really cuts down on gear swapping time.
Next step profiles please.Swapping between heal and dps every time is still a pain.
sweet, now you can gem fast when being 1 shot at max level and getting 29 of the 9000 currency you need for one upgrade..
I loved this Narcissus update! And it really makes changing gems a lot easier. You can also keep track of Tinker or Meta gems that you haven't collected yet. Changing Prismatics gems is also very easy.
As much as I love Peterodox's work, I'm not gonna install Narcissus just for this. The extra duration it adds to the loading times is not worth it to me.Also, whenever I have to change gear pieces due to getting an upgrade (which happens all the time while leveling), it doesn't remove all the gems from one specific item. I'll have to manually remove them from that specific item anyway.It's great when swapping roles at max level for sure, but again, it's not worth the extra bloat.
I do agree that this was an odd addition to this particular addon, but I enjoy Narcissus a lot, so the extra feature snuck in was really welcome! It would make sense for it to be a separate addon or plugin to a different suite, but I'm really glad it exists.Been using it for a while now - it does add to load times (as another commenter said) but I'm okay with that, I don't need formula 1 loading times to enjoy the game ^^
It definitely simplifies a lot of it, and I certainly see the appeal. I adore it for the Meta and Tinker sockets, and even for prismatics, the ease of use of just hitting the plus/minus to socket is really nice.However my personal prismatic hell is trying to keep up with 21 sockets, and an absolute flood of various gem types at various ranks going in and out of bags and in and out of sockets, some you can combine but don't know because some are socketed and some are not. I can't imagine what its like for folks who play multiple specs that value different prismatic loadouts.I hope theres an addon or weakaura that makes this more tenable.
This is cool! It's one of those things I hope WoW integrates into the base game (now or the future).