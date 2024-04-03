Hotfixes for April 3rd, 2024 - Primal Storm Locations, Trinket Fixes

Hotfixes

The following adjustments have been made to the Water’s Beating Heart trinket:



When an ally not equipped with Water's Beating Heart dispels a player affected by Primal Wellspring Water, the buff will correctly apply to the debuffed player. The Primal Wellspring Water debuff is now visible to allies.

The shield value is now split between affected players.

Globe of Jagged Ice

Granyth's Enduring Scale

Inexorable Resonator

Tome of Unstable Power

Umbrelskull's Fractured Heart

Water's Beating Heart

Increased the drop rate of the Noble Flying Carpet mount and added a bonus to the mount drop chance on the first defeat of Daetan on the account each day.

Primal Storms should now appear with a more evenly distributed pattern across the zones of Dragon Isles.

Here you'll find a list of hotfixes that address various issues related to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Burning Crusade Classic, Season of Discovery, and WoW Classic. Some of the hotfixes below take effect the moment they were implemented, while others may require scheduled realm restarts to go into effect. Please keep in mind that some issues cannot be addressed without a client-side patch update. This list will be updated as additional hotfixes are applied.Fixed an issue where the following trinkets were dropping at an incorrect item level: