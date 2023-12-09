Horde Player Special Aura in Bel'ameth - Patch 10.2.5 PTR

Hope a Horde dracthyr doesn't sneeze...
Let the Night Elves fandom's rage fall upon... Touch grass before writing a whole bunch of ideas describing why Horde players shouldn't be allowed in. And no, "it's an Alliance hub" won't cut it, it's a World Tree, such as Nordrassil, and everyone is allowed in.
It's not a capital city, it's just a neutral hub.
Good, hope it makes them hostile. Horde have no place in alliance capital city
They should get that orange treatment too. What is it? Disliked? Hated? That'd be fun lol
Does that means that a war between the Horde and Night Elves officially over?Asking this because according to the Lore, the war between them was still ongoing till now.Hope there will be some quest that describes this.
New capital for the gnomes next!
DAM NICE TOUCH ! Love it ! 🤞🏿🤞🏿🤞🏿
I'm lighting bonfires wherever I can. You cannot gank me in any way that matters.
The horde literally killed fyrakk without the horde it wouldn't be there. Its not like were gonna burn this one to.....
As a roleplayer, I wholeheartedly hope that this is a test before this is done with more cities. It would be great for the cross-faction RP guilds like mine!
Love this. I really want to visit there as a Horde Druid.Even if you have to do the Amirdrassil campaigns in order to be seen as neutral, that would be so epic. Amirdrassil is a world tree after all, just like Nordrassil.