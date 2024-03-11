Hearthstone 10th Anniversary Event - Portal Rotation and Locations

Hearthstone Event Rotation

Every hour, on top of the hour, portals will start spawning in the following locations following a rotation. These portals can spawn a little after the top of the hour depending on the phase. Portals seem to stop spawning at around xx:15.



Stormwind/Orgrimmar > Valdrakken



Note: There currently seems to be a bug with the Stormwind portals in specific as of the time of this post , where a new portal spawns every time a new phase is created, regardless of the rotation. This will likely be fixed tonight.

Valdrakken Hearthstone Event Location

Hearthstone Table

Stormwind Hearthstone Event Location

Hearthstone Table

Orgrimmar Hearthstone Event Location