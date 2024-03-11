Hearthstone 10th Anniversary Event - Portal Rotation and Locations

:)
These events are cool, but it would be nice to get a little more information from Blizz on how these portals spawn. Also wtb a weakaura for this like someone made for the Diablo event!
The constant 0 loot is a pain... Love Rocket RNG all over again....
15 minutes passed. No portal spawned in Org after the previous portal was in Valdraken...
The fact we need a guide for this is just a pure bad game design, but thank you for explanation.
So are the stormwind and org ones supposed to go at the same time? On WRA neither appeared to have spawned
Nice of them to put a portal inside SW making Horde become PvP Flagged...
I don't have the portals and in the group browser you are simply rejected or the time runs out. Very great event that is horribly bugged and hardly any effort was put into it. I can't wait until WoW's 20th anniversary to see how disastrous this will be.How little effort do you put in?Blizzard: YES
Most buggy event ever and doesnt help when low intelligence players find it fun creating fake groups..
this is fake portals spawn even at xx:30
OR ORPortals do not spawn at all!