Healer Threat Nerfed Further in MoP Remix

Huge W Blizzard thank you!
slopmix is saved
Healers are pulling aggro because they're doing insane dps not because of healing threat. good try tho!
Let's see if Blizz will hit the 15 minute frog farmers so hard that they will be pushed back much further than they would be without frog farming. I think that's what's going to happen now. People wouldn't even have started farming frogs if it didn't cost 38,530 bronze to upgrade your equipment one level for 14 ilvl and if there were even sources of bronze outside of weeks of grinding.
They need to hit the tinkers across the board on threat gen. Having to swap out all my gems on dark animus as a tank shouldn't be a thing because if I proc ANY shield tinker I rip threat on the entire room and get one shot by all the small adds buffing each other.
Nice!
What about heal threat from dd's? I still pull aggro from healing myself