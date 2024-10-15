Hallow’s End In-Game Store Discounts for Various Transmog and Toys

Hallow’s End is nearly here and if you want to look your ghoulish best for any costume party you’re invited to in Azeroth, then we’ve got you covered. All transmog appearances and toys* are now available to add to your in-game collection for a discount through October 31, 2024.
Here’s what is available on the Transmog Appearance costume rack: Baby Murloc Satch-Shells
Includes three color variants!): Before murloc tadpoles are ready to come out of their shells, they’ll join you to learn about the world from atop your shoulders. Carry them gently in a Baby Murloc Satch-Shell, a back-slot transmog item coming in 3 color variants, each belonging to a different baby murloc inhabitant. Celestial Observer’s Ensemble
Light the way in a raiment of pure stardust woven through with the very magic used to forge the constellations of Azeroth. This complete appearance set features an enthralling starscape effect and will give you a cosmic glow that’s out of this world. Diadem of the Spell-Keeper
A crown once worn by Sindragosa herself, this head-slot transmog radiates with the magical energies of the Blue Dragonflight. Dreadlord’s Regalia
Available in Two Color Variations Fireplume Regalia
Turn heads and catch eyes in your new outfit emblazoned with pure elemental fire! This complete transmog set features dazzling phoenix feathers and an intriguing mask to give you an entrancing regal look with a hint of mystery. Snugglefin Murloc Romper
It’s easy being green when you’re this comfy. Don the Happy or Angry Hood to become one with your inner Murloc! Sprite Darter Wings
Enchant your friends and beguile your foes with this eight-piece transmogrification set inspired by the fey dragons of Azeroth. This appearance features cosmetic wings and a mesmerizing mask that make you a sprite to behold and will take the breath away from friend, foe, and dragonkin alike. Waveborne Diplomat’s Regalia
Looking fancy is half the work of a diplomat, especially at sea, and this complete elegant attire fit for an envoy of any nation is guaranteed to make waves. Be the talk of the town, wherever you sail! Wings of Awakening
(Five Color Variations)
No matter the dragonflight you ride with, this back-slot transmog item coming in five color variants offers an option for every draconic occasion.
Toys for your in-game collection: Murkmorpher Toy
Make a mighty morphing moment for yourself or your party members when you deploy the Murkmorpher toy. Temporarily change your appearance into an ever-popular Westfall Story Murloc or other random colorful variant of the amphibious biped variety. Transmorpher Beacon
The ethereals have a twisted new trick up their sleeves, and they’re ready to traverse the nether to help you spread some chaos and confusion on the battlefield. Use this beacon to summon an Ethereal Transmorpher who can turn you and your allies into some of the most fearsome foes Azeroth has ever known. Eternal Traveler’s Hearthstone Effect
Return home from your long and exciting travels via the anima pathways of the Shadowlands. Timewalker’s Hearthstone Effect
Travel through the sands of time back to a safe and familiar place.
and the in-game shop to add your next look or toy to your collection.*Transmogs and toys not available in WoW Classic titles.