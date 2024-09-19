Glory of the Delver Achievement Guide - Obtain the Ivory Goliathus Mount

ooo this mount lookin gross I must say lol
All the achievements are relatively easy, the most boring part is the stories, I have two that haven't appeared yet
This should have been a mythic (or even heroic) dungeon mount. Delves aren't hitting the same.
My wife and I are loving the delves, but this is a ridiculously easy meta. The biggest challenge is the RNG of needing the right storyline to show up in your delve.I expect next season's to be much more challenging. And I'd much prefer more customization options for the dirigible than a random beetle mount.
Sporbits still respawn after you kill them. approx. 5 secs after