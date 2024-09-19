War Within Hotfixes for September 19, 2024 - Spymaster's Web, Concoction: Kiss of Death

Was fun to experience the concotion trinket suddenly not antidote you. Was better as it was
On the last boss of Dawnbreaker last phase: Balance druid receives "No Path Available" when trying to use Fury of Elune on the boss.
I have to stop myself from jumping!
No acknowledgement of the thousand or so players whos weeklies didnt reset on tuesday whatsoever
Kiss of Death change is literally trash lol.
What the hell is that kiss of death change?
Hm, not a fan of the change to Kiss of Death-- I'm a big jumper so, boo fun police, but more importantly, you can't turn it off if you're rooted then. Kind of dumb.
Was hoping for a damage or hp nerf of Festering Rot or Stitchflesh's Creation in M+ Necrotic Wake, that fight is way too tight or outright impossible if you don't have the proper comp
I stunned myself for an hour of raiding until I got angry at the trinket, re-read it and saw I needed to jump
Blizzard, Stichflesh is overtuned as is never mind just this bug. The fact that for +4 and onwards you need to use ALL 3 Spears AND lust to have a chance to kill it is insane.
JUMPING to remove the antidote is absolute TRASH!any jumping removes it. WHY would they put this change in? leave it as it was.
WARLOCK SKULL OF THE MAN'ARI OFF-HAND BUGGED FOR 4 MONTHS WITH EXTRA JANKY SKULL. 4 MONTHS. STOP IGNORING IT BLIZZARD, I KNOW YOU'RE HERE.
Does the fishing derby mean the first completion of the week is 25 marks and any alts are 3, or does the quest only reward 3 even on the first character? What about marks from actually fishing?
no fire mage fix =\
Looks like Wowhead didn't see yesterday's hotfixes (or decided not to make a post about them). If I hadn't seen them go by on another site, I might have missed this VERY IMPORTANT change:- Fixed an issue where learning Relicblood of Zekvir would prevent other curios from dropping.Now I can finally work on getting higher than 1/4 on every danged curio.
Lets nerf players stacking a trinket before fight/m+ , but meanwhile they can stack many other things before fight yet they never fixed those and instead of fixing the absurdly overtuned m+ dungeons for the WHOLE playerbase , they bother that a handful of players will have slightly higher overall damage. Class balance is in the most absurt state it has ever been , healers are either viable or non-existent , they tried to remove "specific comps for m+" only to enforce them even more...this game is in an absolute downhill.
Kiss of death change is bad, but it was also bad before. It's just an annoying trinket in general and I can't wait to replace it.