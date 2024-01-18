Gilnean Noble Suit Cosmetic Set Hotfixed to Improve Appearance

Light and Elune be praised! Now I can make some cool mogs for some of my chars with elements from this set now that it's more 3D
I really liked the old set and will no longer get to use it because the crybabies always have to get their way.
And the boots still have half of the pants attached to them. I think the boots look worse now actually. Uggs are not very fitting with the Victorian theme.
It is still so ugly. Why can't they just make a cool set that looks like something a werewolf mercenary/adventurer would actually wear into battle like the other heritage sets? I was really hoping for something dark, gritty, ragged like what a vampire hunter would wear. Maybe a trenchcoat, leather with spikes, ragged clothing that was once glorious but now torn/stained. This is so gaudy and I cannot imagine it matches how most people view what a worgen fighter would wear.
I still just think the shoulder pieces look so out of place here. And also it's 2024, can we please have hats that show our hair now Blizz?
The roses are a little 'too much', though...
This set looks weird because there is just too many flowers, if you remove the flower buttons, the belt and move the tophat flower to the tie, it would be an 800% improvement
It's still a horrible outfit. All I can think is that it's intended to have pieces that swap out with the worgen heritage armor, to give more variety for them.
Big improvement. Just the boots help alot.
Not a fan of sets where the trousers contain part of the chest appearance, so you can’t mix and match things in. It’s the same with the Tuskarr pieces - the trousers have texture from the chest piece on them - so you have to have both together or neither. Sadly I agree with some of the others that this set isn’t great. It’s not terrible, but WoW does not do these types of outfits very well at all.
With the "original" variant, you could use the watches from Trading Post and it looked very cool with it...now you can't, they're hidden underneath the sleeve...sad.
It looks fantastic now! It's pretty clear the original was bugged.
Thank goodness. I wasn't going to complain about a free mog, it really needed these improvements.