Reclaiming Gilneas Questline Rewards in Patch 10.2.5 - Mount & Transmog Set

blizzard is literally unable to make gilneas themed gear that isn't incredibly ugly and gaudy
Unlocked by any Alliance race or do you need to be a Worgen?
This Mount looks like it escaped from a SNES Game in the 90s
I'm happy for more fox mounts. Those eyes are kind of unsettling, though.
i wish blizzard would replace every single transmog and mount designer. literally anything since the mage tower weapons was horrible, and you cant even get them anymore.
Do we yet know if there's anything that must be done on a worgen character? For example, the blue night elf heritage armour recolour requires playing through the 10.2 campaign as a night elf to obtain.
Reclaim Gnomeregan Gnow
Jolly good
People on the forum thread "Give Worgen Tails" on life support right now
I've usually been pretty on board with set designs this expansion, but that has to be one of the most horrendous transmog sets I have ever seen since the feature was introduced in cataclysm. What an absolute travesty of an outfit.
I wished Blizzard would finallly made the outfits the Gilnean civilians wear obtainable for players
What is with the textures of the boots? I'll take the top hat to match it with the older set.
There's a lot going on with that outfit.
I know taste is subjective but I just find this transmog set to be so horrid. Nothing about it makes me think of Gilneas. It looks so silly and gaudy.
I'm fully convinced they can't do anything regarding the worgen right. Set colours don't match properly once again, the mount is barely on theme, we could have at least fought Sylvanas loyalists or something, and the biggest customization request on a race with already mediocre customization wasn't given. (We can't even change our hair colour too still.)We waited 12 years for this?
This is like the Mastery skin of the heritage armor.