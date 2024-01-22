Fyr'alath the Dreamrender Quality of Life Buffs on the Weekly Reset

So blizzard's answer is to the make the annoying use: effect more mandatory? 2/10
I've never seen a legendary get this many hotfixes/changes before.
Not a huge fan of the DoT damage nerf, I would definitely prefer some additional changes that have the axe actually interact with the specialization that has it equipped.
Why no druid legendary instead of this garbage?
This would great, if I actually had it. every week doing my heroic, and the firstone to get it in my guild lmao was the holy paladin. Mean while the Legendary last tier was dropping like left right, center, up down and OH look there is one over there! I'm so sick of seeing embers and not knowing how much it is improving my chances I could *uc**** puke.
thing has still not dropped for anyone in my raid group
Why does it split damage?Why is there a channel at all?Why is the dot damage being reduced?
Maybe they should stop trying to make complex unique things like this because clearly, they can't design it or balance it properly.
Worst legendary ever, worse than SL or Legion legendaries.
Why is the damage dot reduced?
Says they listen to feedback..Nerfs the weapon.Thanks blizzard! Time to log off until War Within.
I've never seen a legendary fumble so hard - comical at this point.
Instead of making a thing that just works, they make this... Pathetic...
Reducing the damage of the dot is really stupid. The dot is the VAST majority of the weapon's damage outside of super high target short-lived packs of enemies where you can game the dot absorption gimmick. The channel should've been affected by haste since the very beginning, and even if they didn't nerf the dot at all, the weapon still wouldn't be gamebreaking. This weapon has been buffed like 5 times since it was added, which is very telling of a Legendary weapon.
Did they just nerf the already ^&*!ty legend?
I can't think of a legendary that has had this much tuning. So much was sacrificed in the name of "making it a cool surprise".Please internally test things in the future if you want to make it a cool surprise. The surprise shouldn't involve bugs and poor performance.Sidenote, just a reminder (because I'm salty), this legendary required the race to world first to be over , there are no other Cantrip weapon options for 2H STR melee , it has an entry barrier of 200,000-300,000 gold in raw mats , and an RNG drop-chance that will leave a lot of people dissatisfied, much more than never seeing "that one trinket" .Is this better than "thanks for finishing the legendary for me, now I'm gquitting/selling my account" like the legendaries of old or the "everyone gets it for completing the whole expansion"? I don't know, I don't think so. I hope we don't see another one at this rate, though.
I lmao@anyone who uses this lego. I mean...just lmao.