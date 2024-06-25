First Look at New Xal’atath's Bargain Mythic+ Affix

They literally said they set out to make the affixes passive. This is the COMPLETE OPPOSITE OF PASSIVEAlso get *!@#ed if you dont have an aoe stun/cc/knockback
Blizzard: we don't want players to deal with additional nameplates etc and creates affix that puts a ton of nameplates on the screen... Absolute shame, incompetence and disconnect with reality... Out of touch Blizzard devs keep disappointing more and more...
They also said they wanted to de-emphasize the importance of stops. This does the opposite of that.
Looks good, tbh. Nameplate bloat is a little odd when they specifically said they wanted to reduce nameplate bloat, though.
That’s funny - I was watching Jak’s stream and it looked nothing like this, was just some orbs coming down from the sky and didn’t seem to buff the mobs. I guess that was V1 and this is V2.
So from 2-11 you gotta get good at aoe stops to get the most out of ascension.From 12 onward this goes away but you are just gonna wanna be good at aoe stops in general.
Belf priest: Mass dispell + arcane torrent so the other 4 can ignore the affix.
Priest would be mandatory to take for mass dispel
"We dont want to add more nameplates"Then this happens. What a stupid affix a week after posting that...
This really sucks.
Lmao so an aoe cc will now be perma locked for this thing and not for mobs in dung we play, lol.