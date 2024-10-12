First Impressions of the Arcane Mage Changes in Patch 11.0.5 - Guide Writer Feedback

First Impressions of 11.0.5 Arcane Mage
Since the release of The War Within, Arcane has seen a resurgence in popularity, largely driven by the hype during beta over it's redesign, specifically Spellslinger, and, above all else, it being tuned significantly higher than all other specs prior to the expansion's launch, specifically Sunfury Arcane. This popularity has also brought a lot more developer attention from Blizzard it seems and Arcane has been regularly evolving over the last 5 months, mostly weekly.
Early on in Beta there was a major change to how one of our core buffs work, Nether Precision
, which added Arcane Barrage
to the short list of spells that benefit from this buff. This instantly changed the rotation towards double dipping the buff, so when you get Clearcasting
, use it, you get 2 stacks of Nether Precision
, you could then spend one stack with Arcane Blast
, then cast Arcane Blast
again and immediately follow with Arcane Barrage
, because both spells were cast simultaneously, they could both benefit from the last stack of Nether Precision
. This works still as of writing this article and is extremely satisfying to perform, not just because it feels like you're exploiting the game, but because you were excercising some mastery over the spec's toolkit.
At the very end of August, 4 months after introducing the above double dipping mechanic and the community-at-large talking about it in every YouTube video involving Mages, the developers called this a bug and removed it. This immediately had consequences for the rotations that players had been praising Blizzard about for months, Arcane Barrage
was immediately off the menu for Spellslinger which, due to tuning, was already not likely to be played, and also severely cut back on the spells usability for Sunfury as well. The community erupted over this and Blizzard relented stating that they would return at a later time to remove the double dip and replace it with something that retained the playstyle players were justifiably defensive of.
In the last act of this saga, Burden of Power
, which worked identical to Nether Precision
throughout beta, also had its double dipping removed at the end of September (after launch), requiring another rotation change to adapt and adding a litany of bugs that occasionally broke how Arcane worked for multiple weeks after. Thankfully it works decently well now, though it still does not behave the way the tooltip states today.
Fast forward to 11.0.5 and, perhaps much sooner than expected for many players, Blizzard has made good on their word to remove Nether Precision
double dipping, but have they hit the tone right with it's replacement, Aethervision
? Let's discuss a bit further and understand the differences that exist between these effects and what that might mean for the rotations of both Spellslinger and Sunfury.
To start here, let's talk about baseline functionality, Nether Precision
benefits from talents like Dematerialize
, Leysight
, and Leydrinker
(though it is worth calling out here that this has been changed to not work with Arcane Barrage
), but also for Spellslinger, consuming Nether Precision
generates Arcane Splinter
s. Essentially, double dipping increased all of these effects by 50% and removing it this will impact the effectiveness of all of these talents, with the exception of Arcane Splinter
s, which are getting a compensatory buff in damage and associated procs in the Spellslinger tree, however this still loses some splinters visually. Aethervision
also stacks with Nether Precision
, leading to some potentially complicated conditionals for when you want to Barrage, though this is a broader problem with the spec that Nether Precision
double dipping controlled for in a way that's not obvious. Arcane has a ton of variable modifiers on Arcane Barrage
that all contribute to the math problem of when Arcane Barrage
is worth casting over other spells, particularly Arcane Blast
which hits harder without the below multiplicative modifiers:
Yes, a total of 42x modifier on Arcane Barrage
damage!
Many of these effects restore Arcane Charge
s as well which changes the cost-benefit analysis of dropping Arcane Charge
s to cast Arcane Barrage
at all. This is also juxtaposed against a stronger Arcane Blast
baseline, but with fewer mod and as a result this leads to a very complex problem of having to reach a saturation point of buffs where the spell is worthwhile to cast. It is an important call-out here as well that double dipping avoided this problem by having a moment-limited time window for taking advantage of the increased power to Arcane Barrage
, thus circumventing the need to compare an array of modifiers and potential saturation points.
That said, my skepticism above may be unfounded and it may come down to Arcane Charge
refunds being the primary driver of Arcane Barrage
behavior, in which case I think the fear of having an extremely complex rotation would be diminished. I think this option could also have some potential for failing in a big way though too, largely because Spellslinger could simply just divest itself of Aethervision
and focus more on Arcane Blast
/Arcane Missiles
, or end up with a rotation that seeks to stack Aethervision
and Nether Precision
in a way that would make the rotation feel clunky.
Spellslinger
Spellslinger is going to be the most impacted with the change above and will likely be in a positive way given that Arcane Charge
generation is currently a big limiter for the hero spec, as is Clearcasting
, which is also being re-added to Splinterstorm
which is a great decision and return to one of the elements of Spellslinger that properly resonated with the community! Generating less splinters due to the removal of Nether Precision
double dipping could look a little less cool in a general sense, however Arcane Orb
generating more splinters on more targets and the extra Arcane Orb
procs from Spellfrost Teachings
proc percentage being increased to 5%, as well as the addition of Signature Spell
should also increase our Arcane Splinter
generation as well, but its unclear what the over-under will be overall. Hopefully the aesthetics are at their peak!
I also hope that the damage % buffs to both Spellfrost Teachings
and Charged Orb
result in the talent being more useful as it's a lot of fun to sling Arcane Orb
s around. Though this is juxtaposed against Aethervision
being added in the first tier of talents, which is already extremely stretched thing. Not only do we need
nine points to leave the first gate properly, but in AOE with how things have been moved around, I think there's a strong chance we end up wanting to take every one of the eleven talents in our first gate which I do not think will be very popular.
Sunfury
Sunfury is going to be a lot less affected by this change, however I think this could shake up AOE talent choices a bit, especially in conjunction with the Leydrinker
changes which have the spell functioning better and in a way that is much more leverageable around cooldowns. The extension of Arcane Soul
, Ignite the Future
being buffed to allow Mana Cascade
to stack higher with the Mana Cascade
bugfix could also change some of Sunfury's stat favorabilities.
In a big way, the new Arcane Soul
spell alert overlay that Blizzard has built in is a perfect fit with the already existing Clearcasting
display. You can see pictured below the original purple blob they put in the most inconvenient of all places, but the new one is a familiar pink and in a much less obstructive place:
Conclusion
A lot of this is conjecture today and will come down to APL work, sims, and efforts by the community to solve the new puzzle of how to best optimize our new talent. We'll have to see but I think all of Arcane will see a shakeup from this rotationally and our priorities in stats and rotational choices could shift as a result. My hope is that at the end of the day the playstyle resembles something closer to what we had during beta where Arcane felt extremely mobile, reactive, but had a simple feedback loop that players didn't need a dozen weakauras to properly minmax the potential of the spec.
That said, even if our rotation feels worse or, really no matter what, we're still the best spec with a second-to-none aesthetic and were a Mage so life is good! Proof of this is in the new Alter Time
animation, but also in the Spellfire Spheres
animation bug as well!