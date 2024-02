Notes: You do not need to have obtained the Sphere of Enlightened Cogitation toy yourself to obtain the Enlightened Hearthstone toy, but you must have 6 people with the toy in order to summon the Ponderer's Portal. Once the portal is up, anyone can click on it while the portal is active. The portal has a cooldown of 5 seconds once someone loots the toy, so don't panic if you didn't get it on the first click.