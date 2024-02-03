Mythic Amirdrassil Hall of Fame Now Full - Cross Realm Mythic Open Next Week

They have got to change their philosophy for final raids of expansions. 200 guilds taking this long to clear the raid and that being the requirement for any substantial nerfs is ridiculous and part of the reason raid participation keeps falling. Making fights harder and using private auras to arms race addon developers is not the play. Sepulcher and now Amirdrassil are the proof of that.
It's been full for like 3 days, but thanks for making an article so the Blizzard can realize it too.
Should of been available when the raid launched. Get rid of that stupid lockout too, nobody wants to raid on a schedule.
Locking cross realm mythic raiding behind this is stupid.Stop trying to pretend server based things matter anymore. They don'tEspecially when I can walk out into the world on Area-52 and see a bunch of Ragnaros players running around.Just make the whole game cross server and cross faction already.
No matter how hard you make the raid, world first guilds will clear it first week. the community just suffers
Yay inc nerfs - I hate extending and only fighting one boss for weeks
nerfs to the Raid would be nice and hopefully some more class changes as well. Elemental shaman needs some love...
About god damn time, I'll finally have something else to do in the game than queue for 3 hours to m+ groups.