End Game Issues in Plunderstorm - Infinite Resurrections in Storm, Storm Doesn't Fully Close

Fundamental things br games figured out ten years ago
It is what it is, patch it and move on.
Nice.If only we had a proper external PTR for this content to possibly address things like this
Can't wait for this trash mode to leave WoW.
More proof that Plunderstorm was a mistake. Seriously, the hate IS justified. I've never had a game (where I've survived to the last few, anyway) where the storm encompasses a building though. It's always out in the open.
just wanted to point out that being in the storm permanently was allready possible before the reduction in ressurection time and heal cooldown, but it did require a fair degree of timing/communication
If you needed any more proof that Blunderstorm is a joke. Here it is.I'm sure the Content Degrader tournament this weekend will have Echo players producing some other game breaking bug that gives them instant wins like they do in the MDI too.
I'm of the opinion Blizz should keep Plunderstorm indefinitely, solely for the purpose of mining salt from Wowhead/official forum/reddit commenters.
All things considered, facts about making WoW PvP better:Having 0 gear impact is betterHaving only 5-6 abilities is betterKeeping PvP accessible to everyone is betterWoW is so unnecessarily convoluted. - sincerely top .1%er since 2006