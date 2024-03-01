This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Easiest Trading Post Tasks to Complete the Traveler's Log - March 2024
Live
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
DiscordianKitty
Here are the easiest Trading Post tasks to complete the Traveler's log for March 2024 to earn the
Teele
pet and your
Trader's Tender
!
Trading Post OverviewMarch 2024 RewardsMarch 2024 Traveler's Log Activities
Easiest Tasks - March 2024
Change Your Appearance - 25 Points
As easy as visiting the Barber.
First Class Traveler - 25 Points
Requires spending a total of 25 gold at flight masters and other transport services.
Dragonflight flight paths are the most expensive and probably the easiest way to do this. For example, Wingrest Embassy, The Waking Shores to Azure Archives, Azure Span is about 9 gold per trip.
Taste the Ruby Feast's Fancy Foods - 25 Points
Requires sampling 5 of the Ruby Feast's foods. Every day, new foods can be sampled in Valdrakken at /way #2112 61.1 10.7. You can also purchase Ruby Feast food from
Coulisa
at /way #2112 60.6 16.0.
Take a S.E.L.F.I.E. with a Tiara, Top Hat, or Monocle - 25 Points
If you don't have the S.E.L.F.I.E. camera, talk to
Arielle Snapflash
in Stormwind or
Vivica Starshot
in Orgrimmar.
/Bow or /Curtsey at Fancy Nobles in the Court of Stars - 25 Points
Emote /bow or /curtsey at 3 nobles in the Court of Stars.
Flip a Hearthstone Gameboard - 50 Points
Requires flipping the
Hearthstone Board
toy inside the Missing Hinge Inn in Azure Span. (/way #2024 18.7 24.4)
The toy can be purchased from
Benjamin Brode
in the
Warlords of Draenor
Level 3 Garrison. It costs 1000 gold.
Graduate from Algeth'ar Academy in a Full Tuxedo - 50 Points
Requires defeating
Echo of Doragosa
while wearing a Tuxedo shirt, jacket, and pants.
The
Black Tuxedo Pants
and
White Tuxedo Shirt
are Noblegarden items that can be bought and sold on the Auction House. Using the transmog of these items counts towards the task, but you still need to wear a jacket.
The
Tuxedo Jacket
,
Tuxedo Pants
, and
Tuxedo Shirt
are Classic Tailoring items that can be bought and sold on the Auction House. The pants and jacket are cloth items, so require a cloth user to transmog.
With follower dungeons, this task should be achievable on any character - even if it means having to equip the Tuxedo Jacket on a non-cloth wearer.
Keep Things Civilized - 50 Points
Requires drinking the following teas:
Infinitea
- To obtain this tea, you want to borrow
Melly's Metronographer+++
from
Melly Teletone
(requires completing an extremely short questline if you haven't before) and use it near
Bartender Bob
. This will spawn
Bartender Blob
who sells the tea. If you haven't yet, you can also use this tea to
obtain a toy
.
Slumbering Peacebloom Tea
is made with cooking and can be bought and sold on the Auction House.
Lemon Silverleaf Tea
&
Cinna-Cinderbloom Tea
are available at the Ruby Feast in Valdrakken. (If they're not up, they should be there on day one for any alt character that hasn't started
The Ruby Feast!
yet.)
Emerald Dreamtime
can be purchased from
Kritha
in
Valdrakken's secret inn
, the Dragon's Hoard. To access this inn, emote /bow or /kneel at the Odd Statue in the back of the Roasted Ram Inn.
Complete Dragonriding Challenge Courses in the Emerald Dream - 50 Points
Only requires completing 2 races on challenge mode.
Complete the Chess Event in Karazhan - 75 Points
This event is the second last boss of Karazhan. The easiest way to solo is to control the queen and use it to kill the enemy side's king.
Complete Quests in Suramar - 100 Points
Only requires completing 10 quests.
Gain 10 Levels as a Warlock, Mage, or Paladin - 100 Points
The fastest option here is to just level one of these classes through Exile's Reach.
Earn Reputation with the Dream Wardens - 100 Points
Dream Warden reputation is the easiest to earn yet. All it involves is planting some Dreamseeds and participating in a Seedbloom.
Defeat a Dragon Isles World Boss - 100 Points
There are many to choose from and groups are always up.
Complete 5 Azerothian Archives Digs - 200 Points
Digs are up every hour on the half-hour. You 50 points for the first dig and another 150 for completing 5.
Additional Easy Activities
Additional activities that can replace any others:
Change the Appearance of Your Dragonriding Mount - 20 Points
As easy as visiting a Rostrtum of Trasnformation.
150 Points with Raids
Defeating 5 Raid Bosses rewards 50 points and defeating 20 rewards another 100 points.
200 Points with Flightstones
Obtaining 400 Flightstones rewards 100 points, and upgrading gear five times with Flightstones rewards another 100 points.
200 Points Completing World Quests
Completing 5, 10, and 25 World Quests rewards 50, 50, and 100 Points respectively.
300 Points Completing Quests
Completing 10, 25, and 50 quests rewards 100 Points each. World quests count.
300 Points with Crafting
Completing two weekly crafting quests rewards 100 points and fulfilling 10 crafting orders rewards another 200 points
Comment by
dahihe
on 2024-03-01T17:35:11-06:00
INB4 mouse is not worth it
