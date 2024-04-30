Earthen Allied Race Unlock Requirements in The War Within - Post-Level 80 Campaign

Here comes the angry comments!
i reckon it will be timegated least a month or two in.
Thankfully not many people care about unlocking these ugly things. So it's fine.
Disappointing but not surprising. Allied races have always been time gated when they first come out, unlike new races that are available at the start.
Kinda bummed for a major feature of the expansion that could be time gated for weeks, hoping for the opposite!
The year is 2030, there are a huge number of races in the game, something like 50+, among them 10 people of different skin colors, 10 gnomes, 10 elves, 10 draenei, 10 orcs... What's new you ask! Nothing. The usual copying Ctrl+C Ctrl+V, for a long time, from addon to addon.
by the sounds of it its not time gated its just grindy
Not sure there's been a race/allied race that's been introduced that majority of people I've spoken to seem not to care about at all. Possibly because it's yet another dwarf.
I don't really understand people, it's new content and it's locked behind a content you have to unlock. That's what makes a game. I feel like people are tired of finishing things in the game, maybe the game is not for you anymore if you keep crying about new content being added to the NEW EXPANSION!
Most likely people will do the same quests anyways to work towards of some TWW meta achievement.