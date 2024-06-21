Dungeon and Raid Cantrips and Trinkets Coming in The War Within

Raid cantrips are terrible.People do not like to raid, raiding is a dying game mode. It's time to stop forcing your trash content onto us, give up, and realize no one has time to raid and it was never actually a fun activity anyone wanted to do.The appeal of raids is archaic and outdated. Add content people actually want to play, like follower dungeons(Add them to M0's and M+), delves, mage tower, M+(without a stupid esports timer) etc.
That are to much cantrip Items in my opinion. Why not take a similar approach of Remix and give us maybe one tinker slot or an enchant?
And tanks get 33% less value from all of them 😀
i did not enjoy raiding, but enyoj the m+ content. I easyli get 3k+ in every season.My only wish is for a season where the bis gear FOR M+ is come from m+.