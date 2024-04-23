Dragonflight Season 4 Trinket Roundup - Buffs, Nerfs & Reworks Examined

regurgitated content -- didn't they announce this a few weeks ago? more wowhead clickbait.
"We want to make mana to matter for healers" - all HPS heals - infinite mana , resto druid - "Good luck getting picked folks!". But hey , its easier to nerf 2 trinkets mana gain and doom a whole class to suffering than nerfing other healers mana....
its really crazy to me that when blizzard made "call to dominance" it was pretty much a warlock trinket only. it sucked for me because i thought it would be good as a Elemental shaman players but during 10.1 (season 2) it wasnt a trinket worth getting. crazy how you make trinkets like that only good for for a certain class and not for everyone.
The dmg dragonfire bomb dispenser does in aoe is split between the target. It will deal less dmg in aoe situations compared to st. Claiming that it's somehow a good aoe trinket is a mistake.
Where's the treemouth trinket? they missed that trinket and that was one of the most busted trinkets for M+ and raid....
Why bother listing strengths and weaknesses for each trinket? People are just going to sim or use blood mallet to figure out the right trinkets to use.
The nerfs to Puzzlebox are welcome. I was not looking forward to playing another season with that trinket dominating my spec (Unholy)