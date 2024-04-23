Season 4 Maintenance Extended to 1:00 PM PDT

womp womp who could have guessed
blizz needs to do better, they do this everytime, why not just set the time for later so people dont get their hopes up
I don't mind maintinence and I don't mind extensions, stuff happens.I just don't like sitting there and seeing "Ends at 12" and at 11:59:54 they say erm no its now 1! I'd rather they said at 11:50 or something that it is extended. Yes, this is nothing new, I know.
It was already 1 pm pst on my bnet since yesterday same for my friends on discord
Yeah, This is actually getting pretty pathetic. Why not just give an accurate time instead of causing people to set things aside or even plan their day around the times you give, And waiting until the very last minute to change your times? This company is falling off and slacking so hard lately its not even funny. There is NOWAY they could possibly underestimate maintenance times 1000 x in a row. They just don't care. Junk Game. Junk Devs.
last time the game did not come back up until 6pm eastern time a whole day was wasted
i'm expecting 30 days of free game time as compensation /s