Dragonflight Season 4 Patch Notes - Bullion Acquisition and Raid Rotation

Dragonflight
Season 4 arrives to World of Warcraft on April 23!
TABLE OF CONTENTSDRAGONFLIGHT SEASON 4
Powerful rewards await in Season 4 to deliver the best of what the Dragonflight
expansion offers. Jump into the new Mythic+ dungeon rotation, rally your forces for new challenges in raids, prepare for the new PvP season, and ready yourselves for The War Within
. Awakened Raids
- Every two weeks during Dragonflight Season 4, one of the three Dragonflight raids will become Awakened: Vault of the Incarnates; Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible; or Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope. Enemies within Awakened raids are stronger and drop upgraded loot with a higher item level.
Schedule
Week 1 & 2: Vault of the Incarnates
- Week 3 & 4: Aberrus, the Shadow Crucible
- Week 5 & 6: Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope
- Week 7+: All raids are Awakened
A buff that increases reputation gain with Dragonflight reputations will be enabled whenever a specific raid is Awakened:
- Schedule
Vault of the Incarnates: Sign of Awakened Storms – Dragonscale Expedition, Maruuk Centaur, and Iskaara Tuskaar
- Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: Sign of Awakened Embers – Loamm Niffen, Soridormi, and Sabellian/Wrathion
- Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope: Sign of Awakened Dreams – Dream Wardens and Valdrakken Accord
- All raids Awakened: All the above reputations are increased
All three raids will also drop a new tier token to exchange for new tier pieces with the appearance and set bonus combination that players voted for
.
Earn 1 Antique Bronze Bullion a week by defeating Awakened bosses, with the cap rising by 1 each week. Note that if you miss a week, you'll be able to catch up to the current weekly max.
- Exchange 2 Bullion for weapons and powerful items from the Dragonflight raids from the vendors in the Parting Glass in Valdrakken.
- An additional vendor nearby sells Jigglesworth Sr mount for 3 Bullion and cosmetics that grant you the choice of any raid weapon appearance at any difficulty color for 1 Bullion each.
Legendary items will drop as usual from raids, but players who have previously obtained them can purchase a Scale of Awakening to upgrade their items to the Season 4 ilvls (base is 502 and can be upgraded further through Crests and Flightstones). Rewards
Mythic+
- Complete all three Awakened Dragonflight raids on Normal difficulty to receive the Voyaging Wildering dynamic flying mount.
- Earn the new title, "Awakened Hero", for completing the Awakened raids on Heroic difficulty.
- Those who complete the Awakened raids on Mythic difficulty are rewarded with Path Portals to the three raids.
PvP
- Return to all eight Dragonflight dungeons for a refined and rewarding progression curve for Heroic, Mythic, and Mythic+ with better pacing and meaningful rewards: Ruby Life Pools, Brackenhide Hollow, The Nokhud Offensive, Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr, Neltharus, The Azure Vault, Halls of Infusion, and Algeth’ar Academy.
- Rewards
Dedicated defenders can obtain the new Keystone Master mount, Infinite Armoredon, once the Dragonflight Keystone Master: Season 4 achievement is attained.
- Earn the new title "The Draconic" after obtaining Dragonflight Keystone Conqueror: Season 4 when you reach a Mythic+ Rating of 1500 during Dragonflight Season 4.
- "The Draconic Hero" can be earned from the achievement Draconic Hero: Dragonflight Season 4 when reaching a Mythic+ Rating in the top 0.1% of all players in your region.
DUNGEON CHANGES Dragonflight
- Season 4 arrives with PvP rankings reset, new gear sets, mounts, titles, and more!
- Rewards
Earn the Vicious Dreamtalon (Horde or Alliance version) for Rated Arena and Rated Battleground, and the Draconic Gladiator’s Drake and "Draconic Gladiator" title for earning the Draconic Gladiator: Dragonflight Season 4 achievement.
- "Draconic Legend" title can be earned after attaining Draconic Legend: Dragonflight Season 4 when ending the season in the top 0.1% of the Solo Shuffle ladder.
Season 4 brings with it a variety of changes, including new adjustments to dungeons, their progression, and rewards.
Heroic
- One of the most notable changes players can look forward to is the removal of the timer for Mythic Keystone dungeons for what are currently 0 and 10. Players can run through these dungeons at their own pace without the need to watch the clock while still honing their skills.
- Heroic difficulty and rewards will move up to roughly the current level of Mythic 0. These dungeons will remain available to queue into via Group Finder (default hotkey: “I”), though the item level requirement to queue will also go up accordingly.
- Mythic 0 difficulty and rewards will move up to roughly the current level of Mythic 8-10 (this is a bit hand-wavy - numerically it’s close to M10 but not having a timer at all or affixes really offsets that quite a bit).
- The existing Mythic+ system will pick up where that leaves off, such that a Mythic 5 in Season 4 is roughly equivalent in difficulty, rewards, and M+ Rating awarded, to a Mythic 15 today.
Normal
This difficulty is unchanged.
Mythic
- The tuning and rewards of this difficulty are increasing to be equivalent to a baseline Mythic (Mythic 0) dungeon in the current system.
- Mythic difficulty changes and mechanics will not be present in this difficulty.
- This remains a queueable experience.
Mythic+
- The tuning and rewards of this difficulty are increasing to the equivalent of a +10 dungeon with affixes in the current system.
- There are no timers, affixes, or limitations on changing specializations or talents while in the dungeon.
- The goal is to create a mega-dungeon like difficulty for this experience. This difficulty should present a meaningful challenge and provide commensurate rewards without the pressures of the current Mythic+ system.
- Mythic 0 is still on a weekly lockout under this model.
- The Mythic+ system will have rewards up to level 10, with +2 starting from what would regularly be a +11 in the current Mythic+ system.
A +5 should be as hard as a +15 and +10 should be as hard as a +20 in the current Mythic+ system etc.
Affixes would slot in at +2, +5, and +10
- +2 - Fortified/Tyrannical
- +5 - Entangling / Incorporeal etc.
- +10 - Bursting / Bolstering etc.
Dungeon ratings should be equivalent to what they represent in the current system.
There should be a smaller range of keystone levels to find groups for, and more meaningful progression between each level.
At the beginning of Season 4, all Keystones will be reset to level 2, regardless of levels. This is done due to our difficulty refactoring of Mythic and Mythic+.
It’s important to note that the basic structure of dungeon rewards is not changing significantly, so what you would have earned for completing a Mythic 0 will be earnable in the Heroic difficulty dungeon instead.
Crest and Flightstone rewards are changing to match the same difficulty with only some minor adjustments.
NORTHREND CUP
- Flightstone earnings for any given Mythic+ will match the equally challenging Mythic+ from previous seasons. This means that a Mythic +2 in Season 4 will give the same number of Flightstones as a Mythic +12 in Season 3 currently does. The rewards will continue to match difficulty, even if what we’re calling those difficulty changes.
- Bonus Flightstone awards for increasing any party member’s Mythic+ score remain unchanged.
- Whelpling Crests are no longer available from Mythic+ dungeons, as those difficulties no longer exist. Players can continue to collect Whelpling Crests from many outdoor sources.
- Players will earn 10 Drake Crests on successful completion of a Mythic 0 dungeon, as there is no timer to beat.
- Wyrm Crests will be available in Mythic +2 to Mythic +5 dungeons in the same quantities as existing Mythic+ dungeons.
- Aspect Crests will be available in any Mythic difficulty from +6 and up, also in the same quantities as existing Mythic+ dungeons.
On April 30 through May 14, soar through the Northrend skies with the dragonrider racing event, Northrend Cup.Challenge twelve races across Northrend in Normal, Advanced, and Reverse variations to earn Riders of Azeroth Badges to exchange for rewards with Maztha in Valdrakken. Complete all Northrend Cup races on Gold to earn the achievement Northrend Racing Completionist: Gold, Northrend Racer title, and Ruby Riders of Azeroth tabard. Head to Valdrakken and speak to Lord Andestrasz near the Rostrum of Transformation to pick up the initial quest.New rewards are available for purchase with Riders of Azeroth Badges: Icy Drake Racer's transmog set and Checkered Pennant.CLASSESDeveloper's note: In Season 4, we're reducing the overall throughput of some healers to better align with our tuning goals as well as increase the comparative power of Holy Paladin, Preservation Evoker, and Holy Priest without needing to further escalate the capabilities of healers.
MONK
- DRUID
Restoration
All healing done reduced by 5%. Does not apply in PvP combat.
PRIEST
- Mistweaver
All healing done reduced by 13%. Does not apply in PvP combat.
SHAMAN
- Discipline
Developer's note: As part of our goal for balancing healers in raids, we would like to reduce raid healing output for Discipline Priest without affecting them in other content.
- Atonement transfers 35% of damage to healing (was 40%).
- Atonement healing increased by 70% outside of raids (was 50%).
DUNGEONS AND RAIDS
- Restoration
All healing done reduced by 5%. Does not apply in PvP combat.
ABERRUS, THE SHADOWED CRUCIBLE
- LOOKING FOR RAID
In-combat resurrection spells in Looking for Raid difficulty now use the same shared-charge system as other raid difficulties.
- Groups in Looking for Raid difficulty now start combat with six in-combat resurrection charges, and gain a charge every 90-150 seconds, depending on group size.
VAULT OF THE INCARNATES
- Echo of Neltharion
Volcanic Heart now targets 4 players on Mythic difficulty (was 5).
DAWN OF THE INFINITE: HARD MODE
- Raszageth
Hurricane Wing's pushback strength reduced by 10% on all difficulties.
- Lightning Devastation cast time increased to 4 seconds (was 3 seconds).
- Flame Shield reduced by 23%.
- Shattering Shroud healing absorb reduced by 20%.
ALGETH’AR ACADEMY
- Dawn of the Infinite: Hard Mode tuning and rewards have been updated.
- Hard mode does not have a timer and rewards a Hero track item. Hard mode is intended to be more challenging than a standard Mythic difficulty dungeon.
Encounters
- General
Spellbound Scepter Arcane Rain has been removed.
- Spellbound Scepter Mystic Blast can no longer be interrupted.
- Spectral Invoker's Arcane Missiles damage reduced by 50%.
Vexamus
- Crawth
Firestorm frequency reduced to 8 seconds (was 5 seconds).
- Savage Peck's initial damage reduced by 13%.
- Savage Peck's periodic damage reduced by 33%.
- Addressed an issue where Deafening Screech can go off after the cast is interrupted.
Echo of Doragosa
- Mana Bomb periodic damage reduced by 20%.
- Corrupted Mana now has a slight delay before inflicting damage to players inside of its effect.
THE AZURE VAULT
- New Mythic mechanic: Unleash Energy – The Echo of Doragosa unleashes powerful arcane energy, inflicting Arcane damage to all players and opening Arcane Rifts in nearby locations.
- Astral Breath cast time has been increased to 3 seconds (was 2 seconds).
- General
Increased the Mythic+ timer by 2 minutes.
- Crystal Fury
Piercing Shard now has a precast visual.
- Piercing Shard impact area reduced by 25%.
Conjured Lasher Mystic Vapors will now be cast less frequently.
Arcane Tender's Erratic Growth cast time increased to 3.5 seconds (was 2.5 seconds).
Unstable Curator's Heavy Tome will now be cast less frequently.
Drakonid Breaker
Encounters
- Shoulder Slam's knockback has been removed.
- Shoulder Slam now inflicts Physical damage and increases Physical damage taken by 10%.
- Shoulder Slam will now be cast less frequently.
Azureblade
- Leymor
Erupting Fissures now follows current target player.
Umbrelskul
- Reduced the frequency of periodic damage from Overwhelming Energy to every 2.5 seconds (was every 2 seconds).
BRACKENHIDE HOLLOW
- Oppressive Miasma removed in Mythic difficulty.
- Crystalize now pulses Arcane damage while the crystal is shielded.
- Crackling Vortex now has a larger movement radius.
- Detonating Crystals and Hardened Crystal now spawn closer to Umbrelskul's location
- Addressed an issue where Detonating Crystals can fail to spawn.
- General
Withering debuff
No longer stacks.
- Periodic damage reduced by 16%.
- Haste reduction increased to 10% (was 2%).
- Movement reduction increased to 10% (was 2%).
Fetid Rotsinger
- Decay Totem health reduced by 20%.
- Addressed an issue where Withering cast by Decay Totem is inflicting more periodic damage than Withering from other sources.
Rotbow Stalker
- Renamed to Rotbow Ranger.
- Shoot now has a recast of 6 seconds.
- Diseased Meat renamed to Rotten Meat, and is now a Poison dispel.
Brackenhide Shaper Summon Lashers and Touch of Decay have been removed.
Stinkbreath
- Violent Whirlwind radius reduced to 6 yards (was 7 yards).
- Stink Breath now locks facing after targeting a player.
- Stink Breath now has a visual while casting.
Wilted Oak
- Necrotic Breath's casting visual has been updated.
- Necrotic Breath's cone width has been adjusted to match with the new visual.
Gutstabber Withering Poison has been removed.
Bracken Warscourge Bloody Bite has been removed.
Claw Fighter Bloody Bite has been removed.
Decay Speaker Rotchanting Totem has been removed. Encounters
HALLS OF INFUSION
- Hackclaw’s War-Band
Predatory Instincts Haste bonus reduced to 5% (was 10%).
- Mark for Butchery damage frequency increased to 1 second (was 0.5 seconds).
- Gash Frenzy damage reduced by 21%.
- Gash Frenzy duration reduced to 15 seconds (was 45 seconds).
- General
Dungeon checkpoint added after defeating Gulping Goliath.
- Normalized the spawn rate of Crashing Tsunami during the gauntlet.
- Containment Apparatus' Containment Beam damage reduced by 42%.
- Primalist Galesinger
Wind Buffet and Thunderstorm have been removed.
- New ability: Thunderstrike – Inflicts Nature damage to all players within 7 yards of impact.
Primalist Earthshaker Rumbling Earth rim visual will no longer clip into the terrain. Encounters
Khajin the Unyielding
- Watcher Irideus
Titanic Fist now has a visual during cast.
- Power Overload now has a rim visual around afflicted player.
- Power Field now gradually grows to its full size.
Primal Tsunami
- Added rim visuals on Ice Boulders that will trigger Avalanche.
NELTHARUS
- Cast Away now occurs at 60% health (was 100% energy).
Encounters
- General
Each Burning Chain can only be used once.
- Burning Chain now stuns all enemies in it and increases their damage taken by 50% for 5 seconds.
Warlord Sargha
- Chargath
Fiery Focus pulsing damage near the Chargath has been removed.
- Fiery Focus now channels damage on current target.
- Grounding Chain now persists on defeated player.
- Grounding Chain now does a small knockback to the player when applied.
THE NOKHUD OFFENSIVE
- Curse of the Dragon Hoard now stacks.
- Curse of the Dragon Hoard duration reduced from to 30 seconds (was 5 minutes).
- Azure Stone of Might has been removed.
- General
Nokhud Longbow
Multi-Shot has been removed.
- Rain of Arrows will now be cast less frequently.
Nokhud Beastmaster Hunt Prey damage bonus reduced by 25%.
Desecrated Ohuna Rotting Wind initial damage reduced by 30%.
Ukhel Beastcaller Desecrating Roar frequency reduced by 25%.
Nokhud Thunderfist Storm Shock has been removed.
Primalist Stormspeaker Storm Bolt has been removed. Encounters
RUBY LIFE POOLS
- Balakar Khan
Frequency of Stormwinds during intermission has been reduced to every 10 seconds (was every 6 seconds).
Encounters
- General
Primal Terrasentry Stone Missiles has been removed.
- Primalist Flamedancer
Blaze of Glory now has a 1 second delay before inflicting damage around the caster.
- Flame Dance’s end of channel damage reduced by 25%.
ULDAMAN: LEGACY OF TYR
- Kyrakka and Erkhart Stormvein
Infernocore duration increased to 4 seconds (was 3 seconds).
- Infernocore periodic damage reduced by 25%.
- Flamespit targets reduced to 2 (was 3).
Encounters
- General
Reduced the Mythic+ timer by 1 minute.
Sentinel Talondras
- The Lost Dwarves
Fiery Surge damage reduced by 75%.
- Fiery Surge's frequency has been significantly reduced – One dwarf reduced by 33%, two dwarves reduced by 50%, and three dwarves reduced by 100%.
- Burning Pitch maximum radius reduced to 6 yards (was 10 yards).
- Fiery Surge and Burning Pitch now properly scales with key level.
- Fixed an issue where Heavy Arrow was damaging pets.
Emberon
- Earthen Shards initial damage reduced by 20%.
- Earthen Shards periodic damage reduced by 12.5%.
PLAYER VERSUS PLAYER
- Burning Heat duration reduced to 6 seconds (was 10 seconds).
- Seeking Flame’s visual has been adjusted to no longer clip into the terrain.
PRIEST
- Honor gained from the Battleground Blitz Brawl now contributes towards the PvP track in the Great Vault.
- MONK
Mistweaver
Ancient Teachings healing transfer amount reduced to 375% in PvP combat (was 412%).
- Discipline
Atonement healing increased by 35% in PvP combat (was 15%).
To view all content update notes, click here
.For World of Warcraft customer support, please visit our Support Site
or our Customer Support discussion forum
. If you’ve found a bug, please let us know about it in our Bug Report Forum
.Back to Top