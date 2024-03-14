Dragonflight Season 4 Launches 'Several Weeks' After Patch 10.2.6

Mark your calendar for March 19 when the 10.2.6 content update goes live with a bold, new, limited-time event. You won't want to miss out on the fun. It's important to note that Dragonflight season 4 will go live several weeks after the release of the 10.2.6 content update.
Holly Longdale
A finer point, but the update will also include everything that’s needed for Dragonflight Season 4 but will be hidden. Around (after) the launch of the update we will make Season 4 available for testing on a 10.2.6 PTR before it goes live.