Dragonflight Mythic+ Tier Lists Updated for Patch 10.2 - Class Rankings for Season 3 Dungeons

This is why i switched to pally instead of warlock.The class is butchered.
Aug lol. Copium levels, PUTIN.
Truly shocking to see Guardian back on the bottom again, we're so different from Season 1, where we were also bottom of the barrel.
Augmentation can be put into all slots between S and F.Are you a world class player, playing with the best of the best to compete for the title? S Tier.Are you an average player and don't communicate every time you ramp for cooldowns? B tier.Does your group not really care about Breath of Eons, either not pulling big enough or not aligning cooldowns? So far down maybe even into utter garbage.Even the best Augmentation player won't be doing anything worthwhile, if the group isn't communicating properly. While the best Shadow Priest will still be able to carry a group of losers through a dungeon.
RIP spriest. Was perfect in S1, OP (and boring playstyle wise) in S2, and they ruin it completely...again. Not the first time :(
Warrior will always be top tier tank
*sad warlock and shaman noise*
Oh great just what the game needs. Tier lists to make the community hate each other for the classes they pick.After all, why would you play that druid you have been playing for almost 20 years when you could play flavor of the month Demon Hunter and do less damage than your druid cause you have no clue what you are doing?
For anybody looking at these lists and being on edge: A C-Tier spec played well is still a lot better than a S-Tier spec played mediocre.
Assassination is not B- lmao. Can we get relevant people to make the lists and not react Andys?
I dont do the flavor of the week thing I sticking with my destro warlock period.. so this informtion has no impact on me .. and I truly wish they woud stop publishing this info it helps noone..
S Priests were in their own tier last Season.... Top tier!S Priests are in their own tier this Season.... Bottom tier!Blizz: "Working as intended"Since they ALWAYS swing the bat hard from one extreme end to the other, "few" top healers complaining about they don't have anything to heal in meta groups of multiple specs with great off heals resulted in Blizz swung the bat hard to extreme end within one Season and made rest of the 99% Healers job living hell and this thankless role was already hard to fill in.