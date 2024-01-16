Dragonflight Epilogue Cinematic Part 2 (Spoilers) - Night Elves and Bel'ameth

and the night elves get their demigod back while all Horde leaders suck and are powerless. Bias strikes again.
"We will return to Teldrassil and build anew"HOW? WHAT?
Hate the Night Elves.......can't wait to burn down that tree. fingers crossed
Wow, I think this is the first kiss we ever see in a wow cinematic. Loved the reunion
I'm not crying, you're crying
As a Nelf player and the guy who always loved the Night Elves lore and story since W3 , I loved this cinematic.And did I just saw the first ever kiss in a WoW cinematic ? That was so nice <3
Alright that was cute
Look who woke up from his nap at Ardenweald.
This is so lazy man. Like they've def realized the community's point, that Amirdrassil and their prior writing in the launch of 10.2 saying the Kaldorei had no other homes was awful and neglected 10,000 years of cultural development and lore. But this doesn't fix it because they screwed up too bad from the start forgetting that they wrote a race of naturalists who have a territorial, religious warrior culture dedicated to those lands and their spirits. So they are trying to say "um but we also still care about those places!" but completely drop the ball by -still- neglecting to even mention stuff like Nordrassil, because they're afraid of acknowledging the actual details of Ashenvale and Hyjal will make it clear how much better they are for their culture than Amirdrassil. And a lazy cutscene of Malfurion hugging his wife is really, really shallow when he's been treated as a cut-out joke for the last few years of writing, even with material actively more suited towards his half of the NE identity (the druidic naturalist side) over Tyrandes. It's cheap emotional 'win' that ultimately doesn't express the actual depth or interesting qualities of their characters or relationships or properly expresses their identities to the playerbase that largely doesn't know Malfurion's real lore because WoW only uses him like twice, one of which the quest devs openly admitted on twitter that they screwed up his characterization with...
So... Shandris is the new racial leader..? I'm... not sure how to feel about this. I'm part of the minority that actually loves Tyrande and Malfurion. I like Shandris too, but I don't know. Wasn't expecting this.Edit: I guess it's not like "for eva", mb.
There is no Horde bias. It is us who always lose the wars, and their leaders so shut up please.