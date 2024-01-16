Dragonflight Epilogue Cinematic Part 2 (Spoilers) - Night Elves and Bel'ameth

Shandris: Father, we have so much to tell you...

Malfurion: As I slumbered within Ardenweald, Ysera let me dream through her eyes. I saw the courage you showed defending Amirdrassil.

Malfurion: I am so proud of you both. And of all the heroes of Azeroth who joined together for this cause.

Tyrande: Though we will never forget the past, it is time to look forward.

Shandris: Our people will be pleased to have both of you leading them into that future.

Tyrande: No, my beloved daughter. I think we will tarry here in Bel'ameth a while.

Malfurion: That we have, my love.

Shandris: But our people need--

Tyrande: They have all they need in you, child.

Malfurion: You have grown into a wise leader, Shandris. Within you beats the heart of the kaldorei people.

Malfurion: Trust your instincts. And if you have need of us, you know where we will be.

Shandris: Thank you. For your faith in me. For... everything.

Tyrande: Now come. I want to show you a spot that would be perfect for our home.

Malfurion: I do hope there is room for a garden...