Genn Greymane says: You're certain it was him?

Master Mathias Shaw says: My agents in Ratchet confirmed it. He was seen buying supplies.

Genn Greymane says: Why Kalimdor? Why wouldn't he return home to Stormwind?

Master Mathias Shaw says: I don't know. But he was traveling south.

Master Mathias Shaw says: Must have noticed my people on his tail. He lost them in the Barrens.

Genn Greymane says: South... What could he be after?

Genn Greymane says: Send word to Jaina. She'll want to know where he's headed.

Master Mathias Shaw says: You don't want to go after him yourself?

Genn Greymane says: If he's staying away, he must have his reasons. We need to trust him.

Master Mathias Shaw says: Should I inform Lord Commander Turalyon?

Genn Greymane says: No. Not until we know more. Let's keep this quiet, Spymaster.

Master Mathias Shaw says: It will be done, King Greymane.