Dragonflight Epilogue Cinematic Part 1 (Spoilers) - The Dragonflights

CHAMPYUN
This is so stupid."Here champion, you are now officially a champion!" *Alex leads you to the door* "Nice working with you!" *slams door in face*I'd say it was a comedy if it wasn't so depressing.
Champion! Champion.Champion?Champion...
How about a reward? An item would be nice but even gold would be better than this. Is it even a title?
I hope we also get this as ingame title?
Aww I love that :D
Video can't be played because the file is corrupt.
So where is the lead into the next expansion? I was promised a real cinematic.
Nice! Great comedic ending to an awful expansion. Next!
Another cinematic wrote like the end of a kids movie, these writers are completly deluded and out of touch with their audience, maybe it's time to stop the circlejerk
I'm the hero of the entire universe again.Cool.
All of them so graceful and Vyranoth having a seizure
Hey, can I get some aspectral power as a reward or something?
Shadowlands gave us scuffed thanos.Dragonflight gave us scuffed Fast & Furious.I wonder which movie franchise is up next in 11.0.
So another cinematic where Alex-momma just states everything that happened as if we're 4 and can't comprehend this easy story, while looking at each character the statement refers to just to add insult to that mental injury. Insanity. Narrative writing has really been such a weak point again this expansion despite mostly everything else being so, so great for the game's future - but hey, at least it didn't #$%^ on old lore right.
Isn't Vyranoth model a little off anyone else?
This gets a spoiler warning? Nothing even happens. This is of no significance. The end of an xpac should have some sort of significance, something passing the torch in game, just not a cinematic out of the game. Some event to bring us to the next chapter.
I have to believe the cringe is on purpose at this point.