Dragon Soul Raid Changes - Faster Ultraxion Trash, Blackhorn and Spine of Deathwing Fights

Is it possible now to share the raid id as well?
Thought I was imagining things when I ran it yesterday. These are welcome changes. Long overdue.
Warmaster Blackhorn video is missing. Just got the Ultraxion Trash video here twice!
O M G
Yes. I noticed that last week when I gave it another spin. Very much welcome, since I'm still aiming for those drake mounts.
Good changes but sooooooooooooo late. And more importantly they come after cataclysm TW raid which has been the best way to farm the DS mounts since.
Just ran all of Dragon Soul Heroic. 25mHad to kill 15 dragons.The waves on Boat were not any faster.Still having to get single stacks of blood on the Amagamations. So none of this is working for me.
Ultraxion trash, Blackhorn speedup and Spine changes seems to be only on 25 (LFR, Normal and heroic). No changes for 10man. Just checked with alt, got 12-B though :P
no changes on 25m difficulty, so this is for 10 i assume
I know Ultraxion has a mount as part of the loot table but I'd like to see SOO-esque skips to the last boss of all legacy raids once they have been run through once. Instead of slogging through ICC, skip straight to the Lich King etc etc. Also maybe put them on daily lockouts instead of weekly. Give us more of a chance to get these elusive mounts and complete armor sets
Skill issue still dying to spine in 2024