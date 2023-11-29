December 2023 Trading Post Rewards - Crimson Glimmerfur, Mitzy, Candy Cane Sword

New class armor sets and weapon sets are available for the Evoker, Hunter, Mage, and Shaman in this month’s Trading Post* offerings. This month’s signature item—Buttercup the baby moose pet.Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available.
Ride the Final Surge to the Finish
This month, new activities are available to help players catch up on their activity bar. These events will begin one week before the end of the month.
Here’s What’s in Stock for DecemberClass Armor Sets and Weapon SetsEvoker Scales of the Silver HoarderItem Type:
Head, Shoulder WaistCost:
450 Trader's Tender Treasure of the Silver HoarderItem Type:
Saber of the Silver Hoarder (1-Hand Sword), Flames of the Silver Hoarder (Off Hand), Flight of the Silver Hoarder (Staff)Cost:
500 Trader's TenderHunter Hornstrider Warrior’s CamouflageItem Type:
Head, Shoulder WaistCost:
450 Trader's Tender Hornstrider Warrior’s PreferenceItem Type:
Hornstrider’s Serrator (Polearm), Hornstrider’s Warrior’s Pride (Bow), Hornstrider’s Harpooner (Gun)Cost:
500 Trader's TenderMage Battle Magister’s RegaliaItem Type:
Head, Shoulder WaistCost:
450 Trader's Tender Battle Magister’s EnchantmentsItem Type:
Battlemaster’s Shard (Staff), Battle Magister’s Scimitar (1-Hand Sword), Battle Magister’s Scepter (Off Hand)Cost:
500 Trader's TenderShaman Imminence of Krag’wa’s ExecutorItem Type:
Head, Shoulder WaistCost:
450 Trader's Tender Tools of Krag’wa’s ExecutorItem Type:
Safeguard of Krag’wa’s Executor (Shield), Talons of Krag’wa’s Executor (Fist Weapon), Hatchet of Krag’wa’s Executor (1-Hand Axe)Cost:
500 Trader's TenderPets, Mounts, and Toys Crimson GlimmerfurItem Type:
MountCost:
600 Trader's Tender MitzyItem Type:
PetCost:
600 Trader's Tender GarrlokItem Type:
PetCost:
750 Trader's Tender Armor Transmogs Ensemble: Vagabond’s Snowy ThreadsItem Type:
Head and CloakCost:
100 Trader's Tender Ensemble: Wanderer’s Snowy TrappingsItem Type:
Head and CloakCost:
100 Trader's Tender Classic Snowy TabardItem Type:
TabardCost:
100 Trader's Tender Fine White Evening GlovesItem Type:
HandCost:
100 Trader's Tender Ensemble: Vagabond’s Crimson ThreadsItem Type:
Head and CloakCost:
100 Trader's Tender Ensemble: Wanderer’s Crimson TrappingsItem Type:
Head and CloakCost:
100 Trader's Tender Ember Court Soiree GlovesItem Type:
HandCost:
100 Trader's Tender Trader’s Crimson SarongItem Type:
LegsCost:
100 Trader's Tender Crimson Treads of the Kalu’akItem Type:
FeetCost:
50 Trader's Tender Trader’s Lively SarongItem Type:
LegsCost:
100 Trader's Tender Ensemble: Scarlet Zealot’s TrappingsItem Type:
Chest, Cloak, ShieldCost:
550 Trader's Tender Errant Crusader’s HelmItem Type:
HeadCost:
225 Trader's Tender Blademaster’s Azure StonesItem Type:
ChestCost:
200 Trader's Tender Wildhammer Scout’s HeadgearItem Type:
HeadCost:
200 Trader's Tender Jeweled Valkyrion CapeItem Type:
CloakCost:
50 Trader's Tender Weapon Transmogs Blademaster’s Thundering GreatswordItem Type:
2-Hand SwordCost:
225 Trader's Tender Arsenal: Stormrider’s StormhammersItem Type:
1-Hand MaceCost:
400 Trader's Tender Candied BladeItem Type:
1-Hand SwordCost:
600 Trader's Tender Lost Crusader’s Azure BattleaxeItem Type:
1-Hand AxeCost:
200 Trader's Tender Glittering Fel GavelItem Type:
1-Hand MaceCost:
200 Trader's Tender Chilled Touch of the CondemnedItem Type:
WandCost:
150 Trader's Tender Craftsman Timber MalletItem Type:
1-Hand MaceCost:
50 Trader's Tender Chipped GladiusItem Type:
1-Hand SwordCost:
50 Trader's Tender
This Month’s Bonus Reward Buttercup the baby moose.His pink antlers make him the life of any party.
Complete activities to fill the bar at the top of the Traveler’s Log
found in the Adventure Guide (Shift-J)***,
and you’ll receive this month’s bonus reward— Buttercup the baby moose pet.
Activities Dragonflight
Holidays and EventsWoW's 19th Anniversary
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Plant Dreamseeds in the Emerald Dream
25
|Participate in Superblooms
|Participate in 3 Superbloom events in the Emerald Dream.
|25
|Earn Reputation with the Dream Wardens
100
|Complete Dragonriding Courses in the Emerald Dream
|Speak to a Bronze Timekeeper in the Emerald Dream.
|50
|Complete Dragonriding Challenge Courses in the Emerald Dream.
|Speak to a Bronze Timekeeper in the Emerald Dream.
|50
|Complete Reverse Dragonriding Courses in the Emerald Dream
|Speak to a Bronze Timekeeper in the Emerald Dream.
|50
|Obtain Flightstones
100
|Upgrade Items Using Flightstones
100
(December 1 - December 6)
Darkmoon Faire
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Slay Doomwalker
|Kill Doomwalker in Tanaris.
|100
|Participate in Korrak's Revenge
|Participate in the Korrak's Revenge battleground.
|100
(December 3 - December 9)
Wanderer's Festival
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Complete Target: Turtle
|Complete the quest Target: Turtle on Darkmoon Faire Island.
|50
|Eat a Corn-Breaded Sausage After Your Ride
|Ride the Darkmoon carousel or roller-coaster, then eat a corn-breaded sausage.
|25
(December 7)
World Quest Bonus Event
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Attend the Festival
|Attend the Wanderer's Festival at Turtle Beach in Krasarang Wilds.
|100
|Launch a Lantern and Read "Waiting for the Turtle"
|Launch a lantern and read "Waiting for the Turtle" at the Wanderer's Festival in Krasarang Wilds.
|75
(December 12 - December 18)
Feast of Winter Veil
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Attend the Festival
|Attend the Wanderer's Festival at Turtle Beach in Krasarang Wilds.
|100
|Launch a Lantern and Read "Waiting for the Turtle"
|Launch a lantern and read "Waiting for the Turtle" at the Wanderer's Festival in Krasarang Wilds.
|75
(December 16 - December 31)
Pet Battle Bonus Event
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Kill 3 Festive Bosses
|Kill three bosses.
|50
|Kill 6 Festive Bosses
|Kill six bosses.
|50
|Kill 9 Festive Bosses
|Kill nine bosses.
|50
|Obtain a Finely-Tailored Holiday Hat
|Obtain a Finely-Tailored Holiday Hat
|50
|Gain Chillin'
|Gain Chillin' from Coldrage's Cooler.
|25
|Dance Around the Tree While Dressed for the Occasion
|Dance with another player near the festive tree while wearing Winter Garb.
|50
|Slay The Abominable Greench (Twice, To Be Sure)
|Kill The Abominable Greench the Hillsbrad Foothills. Twice.
|50
|Play with your Winter Veil Gift
|Gain 100 stacks total playing with your new toy or someone else's.
|200
(December 19 - December 25)
Fireworks Celebration
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Defeat Northrend Master Tamers with a Little Helper
|Use at least one Little Helper to defeat all Northrend Master Tamers.
|75
(December 31)
PvP
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Launch Red and Blue Fireworks in Capital Cities
|Launch 10 Red or Blue Fireworks in Stormwind or Orgrimmar while the fireworks celebrations are happening.
|100
Pet Battles
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Complete Alterac Valley Battlegrounds
100
|Kill Enemies in the Cold
|Slay 30 enemies.
|50
|Slay Players in The Emerald Dream
100
|Loot Rousing Ire
100
Professions
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Catch a Winter Pet
|Catch one of the wintery pets.
|50
|Defeat Dream Pets
|Defeat 5 pets found in the Emerald Dream.
|50
Dungeon and Raid
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Fish Up Items at Iskarra Tuskarr Fishing Holes
50
|Complete Weekly Gathering Quests
|Speak to a profession trainer in the Artisan's Market in Valdrakken.
|100
|Recraft Equipment
|Use a crafting profession to recraft equipment at a crafting bench.
|50
Quests
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Defeat the Lich King
|Kill the Lich King in the Icecrown Citadel.
|50
Special
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Complete Quests in Northrend
100
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Shiver at Ragnaros
|Emote /cold at Ragnaros in the Molten Core.
|25
|Be Resurrected
25
|Have a Snowball Fight
|Hit other players with snowballs, or get hit by theirs! Snowballs can be purchased from Smokeywood Pastures vendors in capital cities.
|25
How it Works
Get Tender Every Month
At the first of each month, players with an active account in good standing will receive 500 Trader’s Tender automatically every month from a chest called the Collector’s Cache. If you don’t have active game time on your account or aren’t a subscriber at the start of a new month, don’t worry. Your Tender will be awarded on the first day of the month when you do have game time or an active subscription. This will be the same amount for everyone, regardless of how you pay for your game time.
The Traveler's Log
Complete monthly activities listed in the new Traveler’s Log. Each month features a rotating, themed set of activities. These activities provide the opportunity to earn up to 500 additional Trader’s Tender. There’s only a set amount of Tender you can earn each month through completing activities, so you won’t need to complete all the ones in the log each month. You’ll be able to pick and choose from a variety of fun in-game activities to easily earn Tender. Players can choose to earn by continuing to play the game as they already do, such as completing quests, competing in battlegrounds, participating in holiday activities, and even running Mythic+ dungeons. But you can also choose to take part in activities uniquely designed for the month.
Freeze an Item
Before the month comes to an end, if you haven’t purchased that one “must-have” item yet, don’t worry. You can “freeze” an item so you can purchase it later. When you freeze an item, it will stay available month over month until it is purchased or replaced.If this month’s offerings didn’t have the items you wanted, you can hang on to your Trader’s Tender to spend later. It won’t go anywhere, and unspent Tender will continue to accumulate each month.
What a Tender Moment
As a way of saying “Thank you” to the community for continuing to play World of Warcraft with us, we are awarding a bonus 500 Trader’s Tender to players who purchase Dragonflight and add it to their account†. This bonus Trader’s Tender will also be rewarded retroactively to players who have already purchased Dragonflight. Players can collect this bonus Trader’s Tender from their Collector’s Cache.Learn more about the Trading Post in our previously published news post
on the official site.*The Trading Post feature is not available in WoW Classic titles.**Requires World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time***Requires Level 10 to access the Adventure Guide. †Bonus Trader’s Tender is granted only once per Battle.net account.