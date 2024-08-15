Crest Discount Catch-Up for Alts Coming in War Within Season 1

Alts are now playable if true.
Great change. I know plenty of people will complain that it should be reduced to 0 like it is for your main but honestly, what are you even playing an alt for at that point when you can just shovel free upgrades onto them? I approve of anything that still requires players to actually show they can play a class in order to progress it.
Only 30%? Considering amount of crests you need in TWW (it is around x2 compared to DF) this is nothing at all.It should be at least 50-70% discount to be even remotely noticeable...Blizzard keeps pushing theirs band aid fixes instead of fixing fundamental issues with the game... Shame...
MASSIVE WBLIZZ YOU'RE COOKING