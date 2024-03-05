Crafting Fyr'alath the Dreamrender Guide - Legendary Quest Tips and Tricks

I've checked the Auction House and come to realize to craft the Legendary (at this moment) would cost around 800k gold.I'll pass.
if you spam your extra action button during the enchanting part. youll have a chances to double craft :)
I promise you there are no 40 man groups on the lfg for superbloom lol
Better yet, complete any of the objectives that requires using an item with a 5 minute cooldown inside the proving grounds. You can talk to the panda to begin and end any challenge, or alternatively just reach 1 health in the case of the Erdens Symbiotic Glowspore Grip to automatically end and gain credit for a use.Starting any challenge instantly resets the cooldown of all the associated quest items, completely negating the need to wait around for cooldowns, and you're simultaneously exempted from potential durability loss or even the risk of death.It's also a good way to cut down on costs from the quest where you use up Awakened Elements, as you can simply click off the buff and reuse the quest item if you want to ensure that you're using a specific element (because one might be cheaper or maybe because you have excess of specific elements like I did).Its very easy to get into the proving grounds if you've completed the questline to establish the Garrison. Simply use your Garrison Hearthstone and talk to the NPC near the mission table to queue for the proving grounds scenario. Alternatively I believe there's an NPC inside the Violet Hold in Broken Isles Dalaran that allows queueing for proving grounds.
1. DO NOT BUY the reputation vendor gear.You can basically disenchant any Dragonflight Epic item for it (atleast that's how I did it, items from rares, superbloom/weekly, and from storms/forgotten reach).2. Tip #4: After completing a Superbloom in one phase, search in LFG for another Superbloom group in another phase.Just leave the group if you were in 40 man raid and there is probably still end rare alive on your server.3. However, with the release of Follower Dungeons in Patch 10.2.5, you can use these to avoid calling on your friends to help.Just use Fyrakk's Tainted Rageheart while it being your only item equiped.
For the sophic vellum : buy 200 of the cheapest, think its fire. Once you click shalasar sophic vellum , you'll get a buff and special button to use the required awakened element. You can remove the buff by right clicking it and use shalasar again, repeat until you get only fire elements.Saves a bit of gold :)For Radiant fleck of ash: I bought cheapest epics on the AH , some low lvl items worth 5-10g
I could use a guide for beating the scenario as an under geared alt warrior... Lol. Please. Thank you
Holy crap! I didn’t realize how involved this was since I don’t play a melee class. This seems like a slap in the face of people after putting them through so much farming to even get to this stage. And of course the AH opportunists are going to jack up the prices on everything because they know a lot of people are going to start getting their drops from Fyrakk. What a truly terrible system! Smh
