Crafting Fyr'alath the Dreamrender Guide - Legendary Quest Tips and Tricks

Fyr'alath Pity Week

Emerald Dream Objectives

Disenchanting Gear

Killing Emerald Dream Rares

Rares can be killed multiple times a day.

The Tether must be applied while YOU are out of combat and cannot break.

are out of combat and cannot break. The final boss of the Superbloom counts as a rare.

The Lasher in the Emerald Frenzy counts as a rare.

Tip #2: Farm the Emerald Frenzies for consistent Rares. Check in LFG, there might be a farming group you can join!

Superblooms

Tip #3: Join a Superbloom group in LFG a couple minutes before the Superbloom starts. These groups usually fill a raid to 40 man and can guarantee a full bar.

Tip #4: After completing a Superbloom in one phase, search in LFG for another Superbloom group in another phase.

Tip #5: Find a friend every time a Tattered Dreamleaf drops and convince them to do a Superbloom. You will be heavily rewarded.

Tip #6: Ask other Legendary holders if they have extra Tattered Dreamleaf that you can use, but remember that you personally can only complete the quest once, so you'll need another friend's character to do a Superbloom with.

After the Emerald Dream Objectives

Start any Proving Grounds Event Use Shalasar's Sophic Vellum End the Proving Ground Event mid-channel Use your Extra Action Button to consume 10 of that Awakened Element Use your Extra Action Button again to gain 5% on the Progress Bar. Repeat Steps 1-5.

Tip #7: Use the Proving Grounds to skip the 5 minute cooldown on the Shalasar's Sophic Vellum item.

Tip #8: Use your Tether outside of combat on the Raid Boss. It does not activate combat.

Tip #9: Queue for a Follower Dungeon to have a healer heal you through this quest.