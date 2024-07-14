This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
11.0.0
Beta
Common Early Gold Making Questions - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 335
Live
Posted
3 hr 26 min ago
by
SamadanPlaysWoW
Hello! Welcome to the 335th edition of the WoW Economy Weekly Wrap-up!
This week we break down many of the common questions for gold making at the beginning of an expansion and how to make gold early on. We also discuss the new Ingenuity and Concentration system as well as talk about maxing out tertiary speed for druid speed sets!
My name is
Samadan
and I'll be your guide through the World of Gold Making!
Knowledge is Power
We are at that point in the game cycle where people are frantically asking "what do I do?", "how can I make gold?" & "how can I prepare for the next expansion?"
Have 3M saved. How can I make money in the start of TWW? I haven't played since Legion and know nothing about the new professions , trying to catch up currently. Can I somehow take advantage of my banked gold to profit good at the start? Is the early access worth it?
While there is Beta access, any player can speculate and make certain assumptions, come up with a rough plan of what they think is going to profit. The early access is almost a given just for those wanting guaranteed beta access and time to get ready, so long as they have time booked of work etc. In the region wide market, you will be competing with people who have done all this.
Banked gold might not necessarily be a huge benefit early on unless you're into flipping, and early on the market is volatile, shooting up and down, so it carries with it a lot more risk until close to the end of Season 1. There might be a few strategies out there, but none of them are so impressive as "buy 3mil of X and you will make 4mil gold" or anything like that. It's more like "I'm going to go hard into tailoring and very specifically into cloth drops and get into a farming group and mindly farm for hours." or "I'm going full on gatherer for a week." or "I'm going with xyz knowledge points in Blacksmithing because the BiS lists have every single plate wearer using this one embelished piece so I'm going to sit in trade and grab orders till my Concentration is gone every day."
Your biggest problem is that you don't know anything about the new profession system. You need to go hard into learning that, ASAP, because it's very, very different from what you remember, and there actually are wrong ways to go about it. Mistakes can be fixed over time, but the easiest way to fix a mistake is not making it in the first place.
Then you need to look into how one uses these to get gold now- most things on the AH are now region-wide, some are server-side, and some things are only made BoP so they have to be made through the Craft Order system, which you're going to have to learn about.
Once you learn about that, you need to come up with a concrete plan of your own, one that works for you, in your preferred profession, and playstyle. For example, if AH PvP doesn't appeal to you, you probably don't want to be a farmer or a flipper, or someone who crafts consumables and materials. If you're okay with the AH, but don't want to move things in huge volumes with thinner margins than you're used to, maybe server-side with pets and toys and bags and mounts would make more sense for you. If you like the idea of sitting in trade occasionally and making gear for people with craft orders, maybe you should look into gear crafting.
Something important to note, though, is that while having gold to start out might help you get going, it won't necessarily be a massive step up in the profession system, because the knowledge system is the real bottleneck for most crafters. You need to learn it ASAP, and figure out your path, because you''ll probably going to have time and knowledge to get good at like ~ONE~ thing before Season 1 starts, in any given profession, and even "good" might be a sort of half-assed "good".
Figure out what kind of time investment and playstyle appeal to you, learn what the new profession system is all about, and then, if you think you have something you want to do, but you're not entirely sure and you have a few questions, come back and ask. Most people are friendly enough to answer basic questions.
And yes, the early access is worth it. Also no, it's definitely not worth it. It depends on the player. You're not going to get a massive jump on renown or knowledge points compared to everyone else, you'll be dealing with the game in it's buggiest-addons-no-worky-state. You won't even really start gearing till S1 starts. On the flip side, you can get your professions going and ram yourself to 80, which is a big value to some players.
There is lots of good advice here, the initial gold rush is always strong at the start of the expansion.
The simplest, most easy thing to do is dual gather hard in the first week
. Want to take that a bit further? Look at the knowledge trees and plan a path for more efficient gathering with your first few KP
SoulSoBreezy
has a great video going through the basics of gathering and how it's changed since Dragonflight ..
Due to it's simplicity and low barrier to entry, this will be the go to choice for many. It is the equivalent of exchanging your time for money and most akin to working a job. Some find it incredibly relaxing and enjoyable and will see this as the perfect way to explore the new world and earn some gold in the process.
If crafting professions are your thing, look at the available crafts, speculate on what might be in demand, plan a route with your limited Knowledge Points like this example for Engineering ..
TWW Launch Plan: Engineering
After extensive beta testing I've come up with a plan to make the most out of TWW launch. I'm putting it down in writing to organize my ideas. Maybe some of you can benefit from it. I'm also open to new ideas if you don't mind sharing your own strategies.
I'll start with engineering because it's the lowest hanging fruit and you can start prepping right now.
First of all, you can get the plans for Crowd Pummeler 2-30 within 30min of launch:
Do the intro quest line. Fly to Dornogal and learn pilfer through parts.
It requires 5 skills so you gotta be a gnome otherwise you will have to farm for pile of scrap which takes time.
As of right now, you can pilfer through mats from previous expansions so I recommend you pre-craft a ton of serevite bolts so you don't have to craft them on patch day.
While pilfering through parts you are gonna get piles of rusted scrap. Scour through them and you will get TWW engineering mats and a few prototypes.
Disassembling prototypes will give you "hastily scrawled notes" and more scraps.
Combine 15 "hastily scrawled notes" to get "comprehensibly organized ideas".
Use "comprehensively organized ideas" to chose between 3 new plans to learn.
And since the mount is not locked behind KPs, you can learn it from your first use of "comprehensively organized ideas". If you didn't get the mount on first try you will have to keep breaking down serevite till you do. I've done a few speedruns on beta and fastest was under 30min.
Note that you can also get the mount through invent but that's on a 24h cooldown like discovery in alchemy.
The other route would be pilfering through parts to get reagent for Crowd Pummeler 2-30.
For this you will need to put 20 points in inventing, unlock the first node of Parts then 30 points in Scrapper tree to max out resourcefulness. There is enough KPs from first time crafts and knowledge treasures to do all that.
For now pilfering through parts still benefits from stats on DF profession equipments. So you won't even need to craft Algari tools.
Don't forget the epic bag that increases the maximum yield of scraps by 1.
The cheapest item to pilfer through is of course serevite bolts. And after pilfering through 100k serevite bolts I can confirm that you can get all reagents to craft the mount from it. That includes Pummel permit.
This is a great example of speculating on what information is available and hoping that the final item will be in demand enough to justify the profits and time involved. There is always a risk in plans like these. We are still in beta, things may change. Players may react differently to markets and trends. Therein lies the fun in guessing and trying a few plans out. It helps to be flexible and adaptable.
Sometimes, there is also something that pops up that suddenly everybody wants and is in high demand and those with the resources (and luck) to be there at the right place and time to capitalize will benefit. Look at the
Elemental Lariat Design
from Dragonflight.
Graph courtesy of
undermine.exchange
This was a great item to craft, the recipe was hard to get and it held it's price for a long time. A perfect candidate for cross realm trading. Will there be something similar?
Yes there is. It's a ring called
Binding of Binding.
It procs stats from all gems, lariat only procs 1.
You need someone to wear the same ring so you can proc each other's gems.
It's the most OP embellishment outside of raid so I'm pretty sure everyone will run it.
It drops from the Theatre Event. Most likely from the bag you get from filling the bar like superbloom. Drop rate is still unknown.
It's all speculation still at this stage, we won't know for sure until more information is gained and how these things play out.
This question has been asked every times in the last few weeks. The answer hasn't changed. Not that I've noticed. I haven't noticed any ridiculously rare patterns in the beta- maybe someone else has. But even if there is one, rare won't necessarily mean good. Don't worry about this- instead, check the BiS lists when TWW comes out and search for commonalities in the crafted embelishments. I doubt there will be an "elemental lariat", but if there is, that will be when you'll find out about it, when you see it's BiS for 90-100% of specs, and at that point you can check and see if it's rare. Honestly, there are some harder to get patterns in TWW, but nothing really feels unobtainable, either.
Then there's the question of alts. Is there something you can do repeatably over several characters like we used to have with mission tables and currently have with the Alchemy and Tailoring daily crafts. Most likely, yes. Both professions have cooldown type recipes and it will depend on how quickly one can get them setup over several characters to leverage the cooldowns. Watch this space for more info.
Ingenuity & Concentration
One of the main new profession features in The War Within is the use of Concentration and Ingenuity rather than Inspiration in order to guarantee crafts of a certain level.
Penguinr2gt
has a great video going through how this works and what to expect.
She also goes through how the difference in quality of mats will have a much larger impact in TWW and we can see a trend towards deliberately increasing the gaps between quality of reagents. This will I'm sure create a greater divide in prices of materials and hopefuly allow for the ranks 1 & 2 to still be viable in some situations.
Max Tertiary Speed
Speed sets for running dungeons fast, go hand in hand with many methods of gold making and farming. It's a great example of trying to squeeze the most out of your character and be as efficient as possible. Here, we have a great discussion about maxing tertiary speed.
I've been working for a while on my speed set and with some recent changes and additions I'm getting close to what I think may be max movement speed.
Currently, with Longstrider maxed, I am at a passive 266%. 4,102 tertiary speed (42%)
Includes Boot enchant, Dreamcarver buff, and Onyx annulet.
Using a Rank 3 Phial of Alacrity brings me up to 272%. 4,844 tertiary speed (48%)
This means that when speed running dungeons all of my speed procs for Bonefish or Breathing Mojo are mostly wasted ( Tertiary speed caps at 49% )
If I swap to an old cloak, with +2%ms enchant, I can cut my tertiary speed stat, but gain an additional 2%, which allows me to reach 275% with food or ring procs.
Currently Night Elf, which means if I were to change to Zandalari Troll I could potentially gain an additional 3%, capping out at 278%, but I don't feel its worth the change due to the utility of Shadowmeld.
I'm curious if there are any other improvements to be made. A few of my pieces are missing Season 4 upgrades (still farming) which would get me closer to the tertiary speed hardcap, but this is pretty much negated by bonefish when actually speed running. I'd need +movement speed % to go above and beyond 275%.
Lastly, if there is a community of people who find min / maxing this tiny aspect of the game exciting, and want to farm and theory craft around it, please let me know. It's more fun with others.
-Swoley
This is pretty impressive! The main thing revolves around the Longstrider stat on BfA gear..
Do the Heart of Azeroth quests. Talk to the "A dying world" npc on the main BfA city. This can be unlocked as early as talking to King Rastakhan/ Ally counterpart and you'll need to finish the DF landing quest (it soft locks A Dying World). Do Silithus things. Go to Nathanos and get access to Kul Thiras and Nazjatar. Do the Nazjatar quest chain up until you establish the gate from Naz to Zuldazar and Magni will pop up. Do his quest chain with Ebonhorn and you should have lvl 50 Heart of Azeroth. This shouldn't take too long.
Spam the dungeons for the cloth version of BfA gear that has Longstrider. Shoulder is Mekkatorque on the BoDazAlor Raid. Do Motherlode on Normal for the 193 chest (can be enchanted with DF speed enchantment) for 10 times an hour (reset every time you exit and go back in).
It's a pain for cloths since two Heads are locked in Heroic only dungeons and you can't spam them as they are on weekly lockout after killing a boss.
Get a <60 ilvl boot and put minor speed enchant. Drink DF Speed phials.
That's the lowest effort speed gear set.
Use the DF blue Crafting Order boots, apply enchant, then upgrade them to S4 ilvl bracket.
Example:
https://worldofwarcraft.blizzard.com/en-us/character/us/frostmourne/Konungr
It's not 100% accurate, but it's a good starting point:
https://www.wowhead.com/guide/making-a-dragonflight-speed-gear-set-and-running-legacy-raids-dungeons-fast-18075
Further Reading
Most of this information was discussed and originally posted on the
/r/woweconomy
subreddit or in the accompanying
Discord Server
.
I hope you found this useful and If you have any suggestions or feedback, please do say so in the comments below..
Until next time, Happy Goldmaking!
Samadan
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post