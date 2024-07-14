Common Early Gold Making Questions - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 335

Knowledge is Power

Have 3M saved. How can I make money in the start of TWW? I haven't played since Legion and know nothing about the new professions , trying to catch up currently. Can I somehow take advantage of my banked gold to profit good at the start? Is the early access worth it?



Banked gold might not necessarily be a huge benefit early on unless you're into flipping, and early on the market is volatile, shooting up and down, so it carries with it a lot more risk until close to the end of Season 1. There might be a few strategies out there, but none of them are so impressive as "buy 3mil of X and you will make 4mil gold" or anything like that. It's more like "I'm going to go hard into tailoring and very specifically into cloth drops and get into a farming group and mindly farm for hours." or "I'm going full on gatherer for a week." or "I'm going with xyz knowledge points in Blacksmithing because the BiS lists have every single plate wearer using this one embelished piece so I'm going to sit in trade and grab orders till my Concentration is gone every day."



Your biggest problem is that you don't know anything about the new profession system. You need to go hard into learning that, ASAP, because it's very, very different from what you remember, and there actually are wrong ways to go about it. Mistakes can be fixed over time, but the easiest way to fix a mistake is not making it in the first place.



Then you need to look into how one uses these to get gold now- most things on the AH are now region-wide, some are server-side, and some things are only made BoP so they have to be made through the Craft Order system, which you're going to have to learn about.



Once you learn about that, you need to come up with a concrete plan of your own, one that works for you, in your preferred profession, and playstyle. For example, if AH PvP doesn't appeal to you, you probably don't want to be a farmer or a flipper, or someone who crafts consumables and materials. If you're okay with the AH, but don't want to move things in huge volumes with thinner margins than you're used to, maybe server-side with pets and toys and bags and mounts would make more sense for you. If you like the idea of sitting in trade occasionally and making gear for people with craft orders, maybe you should look into gear crafting.



Something important to note, though, is that while having gold to start out might help you get going, it won't necessarily be a massive step up in the profession system, because the knowledge system is the real bottleneck for most crafters. You need to learn it ASAP, and figure out your path, because you''ll probably going to have time and knowledge to get good at like ~ONE~ thing before Season 1 starts, in any given profession, and even "good" might be a sort of half-assed "good".



Figure out what kind of time investment and playstyle appeal to you, learn what the new profession system is all about, and then, if you think you have something you want to do, but you're not entirely sure and you have a few questions, come back and ask. Most people are friendly enough to answer basic questions.



And yes, the early access is worth it. Also no, it's definitely not worth it. It depends on the player. You're not going to get a massive jump on renown or knowledge points compared to everyone else, you'll be dealing with the game in it's buggiest-addons-no-worky-state. You won't even really start gearing till S1 starts. On the flip side, you can get your professions going and ram yourself to 80, which is a big value to some players.





TWW Launch Plan: Engineering



After extensive beta testing I've come up with a plan to make the most out of TWW launch. I'm putting it down in writing to organize my ideas. Maybe some of you can benefit from it. I'm also open to new ideas if you don't mind sharing your own strategies.



I'll start with engineering because it's the lowest hanging fruit and you can start prepping right now.



First of all, you can get the plans for Crowd Pummeler 2-30 within 30min of launch:



Do the intro quest line. Fly to Dornogal and learn pilfer through parts.

Do the intro quest line. Fly to Dornogal and learn pilfer through parts. It requires 5 skills so you gotta be a gnome otherwise you will have to farm for pile of scrap which takes time.

As of right now, you can pilfer through mats from previous expansions so I recommend you pre-craft a ton of serevite bolts so you don't have to craft them on patch day.

While pilfering through parts you are gonna get piles of rusted scrap. Scour through them and you will get TWW engineering mats and a few prototypes.

Disassembling prototypes will give you "hastily scrawled notes" and more scraps.

Combine 15 "hastily scrawled notes" to get "comprehensibly organized ideas".

Use "comprehensively organized ideas" to chose between 3 new plans to learn.



And since the mount is not locked behind KPs, you can learn it from your first use of "comprehensively organized ideas". If you didn't get the mount on first try you will have to keep breaking down serevite till you do. I've done a few speedruns on beta and fastest was under 30min.



Note that you can also get the mount through invent but that's on a 24h cooldown like discovery in alchemy.



The other route would be pilfering through parts to get reagent for Crowd Pummeler 2-30.



For this you will need to put 20 points in inventing, unlock the first node of Parts then 30 points in Scrapper tree to max out resourcefulness. There is enough KPs from first time crafts and knowledge treasures to do all that.



For now pilfering through parts still benefits from stats on DF profession equipments. So you won't even need to craft Algari tools.



Don't forget the epic bag that increases the maximum yield of scraps by 1.



The cheapest item to pilfer through is of course serevite bolts. And after pilfering through 100k serevite bolts I can confirm that you can get all reagents to craft the mount from it. That includes Pummel permit.

After extensive beta testing I've come up with a plan to make the most out of TWW launch. I'm putting it down in writing to organize my ideas. Maybe some of you can benefit from it. I'm also open to new ideas if you don't mind sharing your own strategies.I'll start with engineering because it's the lowest hanging fruit and you can start prepping right now.First of all, you can get the plans for Crowd Pummeler 2-30 within 30min of launch:And since the mount is not locked behind KPs, you can learn it from your first use of "comprehensively organized ideas". If you didn't get the mount on first try you will have to keep breaking down serevite till you do. I've done a few speedruns on beta and fastest was under 30min.Note that you can also get the mount through invent but that's on a 24h cooldown like discovery in alchemy.The other route would be pilfering through parts to get reagent for Crowd Pummeler 2-30.For this you will need to put 20 points in inventing, unlock the first node of Parts then 30 points in Scrapper tree to max out resourcefulness. There is enough KPs from first time crafts and knowledge treasures to do all that.For now pilfering through parts still benefits from stats on DF profession equipments. So you won't even need to craft Algari tools.Don't forget the epic bag that increases the maximum yield of scraps by 1.The cheapest item to pilfer through is of course serevite bolts. And after pilfering through 100k serevite bolts I can confirm that you can get all reagents to craft the mount from it. That includes Pummel permit.



Yes there is. It's a ring called



It procs stats from all gems, lariat only procs 1.



You need someone to wear the same ring so you can proc each other's gems.



It's the most OP embellishment outside of raid so I'm pretty sure everyone will run it.



It drops from the Theatre Event. Most likely from the bag you get from filling the bar like superbloom. Drop rate is still unknown.

Yes there is. It's a ring called Binding of Binding. It procs stats from all gems, lariat only procs 1.You need someone to wear the same ring so you can proc each other's gems.It's the most OP embellishment outside of raid so I'm pretty sure everyone will run it.It drops from the Theatre Event. Most likely from the bag you get from filling the bar like superbloom. Drop rate is still unknown.



This question has been asked every times in the last few weeks. The answer hasn't changed. Not that I've noticed. I haven't noticed any ridiculously rare patterns in the beta- maybe someone else has. But even if there is one, rare won't necessarily mean good. Don't worry about this- instead, check the BiS lists when TWW comes out and search for commonalities in the crafted embelishments. I doubt there will be an "elemental lariat", but if there is, that will be when you'll find out about it, when you see it's BiS for 90-100% of specs, and at that point you can check and see if it's rare. Honestly, there are some harder to get patterns in TWW, but nothing really feels unobtainable, either.



Ingenuity & Concentration

Max Tertiary Speed



I've been working for a while on my speed set and with some recent changes and additions I'm getting close to what I think may be max movement speed.



Currently, with Longstrider maxed, I am at a passive 266%. 4,102 tertiary speed (42%)



Includes Boot enchant, Dreamcarver buff, and Onyx annulet.



Using a Rank 3 Phial of Alacrity brings me up to 272%. 4,844 tertiary speed (48%)



This means that when speed running dungeons all of my speed procs for Bonefish or Breathing Mojo are mostly wasted ( Tertiary speed caps at 49% )



If I swap to an old cloak, with +2%ms enchant, I can cut my tertiary speed stat, but gain an additional 2%, which allows me to reach 275% with food or ring procs.



Currently Night Elf, which means if I were to change to Zandalari Troll I could potentially gain an additional 3%, capping out at 278%, but I don't feel its worth the change due to the utility of Shadowmeld.



I'm curious if there are any other improvements to be made. A few of my pieces are missing Season 4 upgrades (still farming) which would get me closer to the tertiary speed hardcap, but this is pretty much negated by bonefish when actually speed running. I'd need +movement speed % to go above and beyond 275%.



Lastly, if there is a community of people who find min / maxing this tiny aspect of the game exciting, and want to farm and theory craft around it, please let me know. It's more fun with others.



-Swoley

I've been working for a while on my speed set and with some recent changes and additions I'm getting close to what I think may be max movement speed.Currently, with Longstrider maxed, I am at a passive 266%. 4,102 tertiary speed (42%)Using a Rank 3 Phial of Alacrity brings me up to 272%. 4,844 tertiary speed (48%)This means that when speed running dungeons all of my speed procs for Bonefish or Breathing Mojo are mostly wasted ( Tertiary speed caps at 49% )If I swap to an old cloak, with +2%ms enchant, I can cut my tertiary speed stat, but gain an additional 2%, which allows me to reach 275% with food or ring procs.Currently Night Elf, which means if I were to change to Zandalari Troll I could potentially gain an additional 3%, capping out at 278%, but I don't feel its worth the change due to the utility of Shadowmeld.I'm curious if there are any other improvements to be made. A few of my pieces are missing Season 4 upgrades (still farming) which would get me closer to the tertiary speed hardcap, but this is pretty much negated by bonefish when actually speed running. I'd need +movement speed % to go above and beyond 275%.Lastly, if there is a community of people who find min / maxing this tiny aspect of the game exciting, and want to farm and theory craft around it, please let me know. It's more fun with others.-Swoley



Do the Heart of Azeroth quests. Talk to the "A dying world" npc on the main BfA city. This can be unlocked as early as talking to King Rastakhan/ Ally counterpart and you'll need to finish the DF landing quest (it soft locks A Dying World). Do Silithus things. Go to Nathanos and get access to Kul Thiras and Nazjatar. Do the Nazjatar quest chain up until you establish the gate from Naz to Zuldazar and Magni will pop up. Do his quest chain with Ebonhorn and you should have lvl 50 Heart of Azeroth. This shouldn't take too long.



Spam the dungeons for the cloth version of BfA gear that has Longstrider. Shoulder is Mekkatorque on the BoDazAlor Raid. Do Motherlode on Normal for the 193 chest (can be enchanted with DF speed enchantment) for 10 times an hour (reset every time you exit and go back in).



It's a pain for cloths since two Heads are locked in Heroic only dungeons and you can't spam them as they are on weekly lockout after killing a boss.



Get a <60 ilvl boot and put minor speed enchant. Drink DF Speed phials.



That's the lowest effort speed gear set.





Use the DF blue Crafting Order boots, apply enchant, then upgrade them to S4 ilvl bracket.



Example:



It's not 100% accurate, but it's a good starting point:



Use the DF blue Crafting Order boots, apply enchant, then upgrade them to S4 ilvl bracket.Example: https://worldofwarcraft.blizzard.com/en-us/character/us/frostmourne/Konungr It's not 100% accurate, but it's a good starting point: https://www.wowhead.com/guide/making-a-dragonflight-speed-gear-set-and-running-legacy-raids-dungeons-fast-18075

Further Reading