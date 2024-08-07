Class Tuning Hotfixes on War Within Beta August 7th (#2) - Shadow Priest Buffs

bm hunter when?
very nice how they went out of their way to buff affliction agony by 40% and then remove that buff. and then buff spriest instead within the same day. they're not even trying to hide their M+ meta intentions at this point.
Nooo, don't fk with Kidney Shot!
#BuffRet and delete aug
Nerf Agony while the meta is in Aug-ony, classic
So Blizzard unintentionally bugged the new BM talent laceration to be OP on the beta. Instead of fixing the talent they applied a flat 30% nerf. They then fixed the talent nerfing the damage and additional 20%. So now BM is the worst ranged DPS spec on the beta while still providing limited utility and a god awful raid buff. GG Blizz thanks for destroying the class.
its 7th time in the row that blizzard nerfed / buffed dk's exterminate hero talent, are you guys smoking something? they are just nerfing and buffing a single ability for about same percentage over and over again. they are using some kind of drugs i'm pretty sure
Shadow is SOOO back! 2nd last dps instead of last WOOOOOO
yea ret is crap atm its a wrap in pvp