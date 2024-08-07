The War Within Pre-Patch Hotfixes: August 7, 2024

When remix weapon vendor?
Soooo can we get Recruit gear (pre 70) on the vendors too?
I was hoping they'd fix the wonky scaling in timewalking but looks like no.
no elemental blast fixes for enhance shaman? no fixes for healthstones? no fixes for charhound and doom for demo lock?
Better sub-70 loot drops from Memories event when?
anyone else notice that skyriding feels less smooth over the last few days? like there is weird jerkiness when doing all the races ive never seen before
Don't Worry, people are asking for weapon arsenals in every forum since it's the last thing that would finish off a very successful event. I've given up on zone weapons and am just trying to get the last LFR tmogs which will still take a lot of time, if not effort. :P
anyone else just not getting credit for tagging the bosses despite doing quite a bit of damage to them?Onyxia died in 20 seconds, I hit my full rotation her whole lifespan on my lv 60 pally, got 200 echoes, no loot no quest progress