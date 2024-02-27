Cataclysm Classic Beta Updated on CDN - Cataclysm Classic

So it's finally happening. I guess this is a setup for the following days
LET"S GOOOOOOOCATA HYPE CATA HYPE CATA HYPE
eh maybe, but... i am not sure if people hate cata as much, aside DS... or maybe feeling lore's culmination should be LKclassic rolls out faster, and many of the expansions that "sucked" can be cooler this way... and now that it isn't cool to be hatedlike pandaria, or a single year for wodlet's hope neither is destroyed by bait-y streamers as sl :(well, hf i guess... see you in a year :d
Lets hope they keep the Wotlk servers and not migrate them as they did on TBC
I hope Cata Prepatch will not be live before early summer in June.I still got a lot of dungeon gearing in Wrath (to solo ZA, a.o.) and soloing endgame in Classic to do, as well as a few lost quests that were added in BC/Wrath and are gone in Cata (which I spent a month selecting, by comparing wowhead zone-quest databases).I did not have the chance last year to play a lot of classic. In 2004 to 2006 i had not often access to the internet and before Cata in 2010 i did not have the mental fortitude to deal with a lot of stuff in my life, let alone long term plans like MMO content.This is why it is important to me now!For now, I completed all Dungeons on my Horde char and almost finished Silithus and Plaguelands grinds (It is tough to get mats and crafted items in the AH on an "empty" server).My ToDo-List includes:- BC/LK dungeon quests (some are gone in Cata)- Battle for Undercity and pre-quests- Mag'har and pre-quests- Alliance dungeon quests with Dungeon set upgrade quest-line- the mentioned lost quests (mostly by BloodElf and Draenai NPCs in the main world)- a few late/endgame zones (because some elite-quest may not be soloable on max level in classic)- Timbermaw on both sides (due to final quest)- and finally all the raids including rep grinds that are required for quests, like the Scepter questline (if BWL is soloable). I may also be able to play Paladin quests, but may never be able to see all class quests (maybe in SoD).Of course I take a lot of screenshots and maybe use them to write a few WoW stories (with a neutral perspective, no self inserts).Sorry for this spontaneous blog-post, it just right came flown out of my mind, since I don't want Wrath to end anytime soon. I think I will also post it in the WoW Wrath Classic forums.BtW: I hope something like ilevel 230-240 will suffice for soloing quests in ZulAman or even kill Zul'jin (I am playing Horde DK and consider gearing my Alliance Paladin).