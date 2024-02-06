Cataclysm Classic Beta Delayed to Spring 2024

Well, well, well...
So you saw my comment and turned it into a full News Article. Funny how you did not realize this right there in the first place^^
To be fair, this is quite a surprise considering that the Classic downgrades for Cataclysm should be significantly smaller than they were for WotLK and below, given that the Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor barely changed between 2010 and today and all the post-Cataclysm content was put into isolated phases, I wonder what's going on there.
Honestly at this point they should just scrap cata classic…nobody would even care
There needs to be massive changes towards Cata Classic for it to be of any interest to even a fracture of the playerbase. There are currently only 3-4 servers in each region that are populated and that's Wrath - in Cata, those will go down to 1 or 2 realms at most. Also, many players are offput by the idea of joining a realm with the billions of botted gold and GDKP communities that will desecrate what's left of the raiding scene.Cata has some amazing raids and some very interesting changes. Yes, it has Dragon Soul, but the expansion needs some help.
No one and I repeat no one cares about Self found. Ridiculous this actually made it on a road map in the first place.
It's unfortunate that all the announcements about Cataclysm managed to successfully kill Wrath realms (and especially the fact that no Wrath realms will be kept alive). Most of my realm stopped playing already, my guild disbanded, I've canceled the sub... Sad times :(
1 month in and they are already not sticking to their own roadmap. Anyone remember the last Blizzard W? Cant see it under all these L's.
Im having flashbacks to when Cata ruined the game the first time. I thought they werent going to continue it? I hope it doesnt repeat history for the people who still play classic. :/
man I really hope they delayed it for dumb reasons, and they don't try to rebalance the game with new glyphs and scaling ratios from the get go and most likely make it even worse. confused to why it would need delayed though?