Brutosaur & BMAH & Saddlebag Exchange Demos - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 322

reset being at 1:30 just sucks
bring back Brutosaur
I say put the bruto back on the vendor for 10 million. That way the people that bought it for 5 million don't get butthurt but the ones that want it now have to pay double the price but don't have to waste months camping the BMAH
It’s really not that big of a deal. I barely use mine tbh.
facts: Goblin > All races
Just put it up for cap on the new BMAH vendor.The current "sweaty toxic overnight camping and hope it shows up once a year and that you're not beaten by a bot" design is beyond atrocious. The BMAH as a whole needs an overhaul. Just put things on a rotating vendor.