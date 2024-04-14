Brutosaur & BMAH & Saddlebag Exchange Demos - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 322

BMAH and the Brutosaur





Since 10.1.5 gold is allow to be trade between servers, however, you need to be level 70 to even view the BMAH. We know the brutosaur is spawning with



Before I started my journey, I just thought once I hit the magical 9,999,999 gold cap the hard would be over. I was wrong. I am now in a painful grind on alts just in hope of another shot on a different server. It doesn't help the reset time is 1:30 am my time which most days I can't do due to work in the morning.



Here is my opinion of getting the brutosaur, if your dead set on getting it.



Get a second account, so you can move gold between servers. You can't mail gold directly to you from one server to another.

Target low to medium pop servers to level on, and make sure you don't roll on the same BMAH cluster.

Be Lucky.



In strange way, I feel that owning a brutosaur is sollidifying yourself as a goblin. I hope Blizzard will make a change BMAH or create a new mount that is something similar.



I've been checking about 20 toons a night for about 9 months I've lost the bronto bout 5 times the one night it was on my main server with all my gold before I got my 2nd account I got covid and had a high fever I was sleeping in my chair alarm went off and didn't have the energy to push the power button on my pc. I think actually last week I was typing in 9999999 and I hit bid on a bronto and thought I had won clicked on again to check "your bid" and it didn't say it, my adrenaline was so high my hands were shaking lol. Karma is I bought the zg raptor and dipped into my bronto funds and it came around again on my main server and I didn't have the gold.

What I did was camp my main server for 6 months straight.



Capped it in less than 5 seconds on one of the largest realms in EU.



Have the gcap amount copied to your clipboard and refresh fast as it’s about to reset.



Look at the gold values instead of name/icon, as Bruto is the only auction that starts at 5M.

