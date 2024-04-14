Unused Mists of Pandaria Weapon Models Finally Obtainable in Timerunning: Pandaria

Ooooh those Tian Monastery swords are nice
After 84 yearsthat jinyu staff is FINALLY obtainable.
We finally got the sais!
Nice!
bring back challenge mode sets
Ooooo.... I think some of these are from the Pandaren Starting Zone (maybe the Pandaren dagger?) but the rest are definitely new for us. Exciting!
Those swords are spiffy. I know what -I- want!
literally no one is gonna use these
I hope they finally give us the full Shado-Pan armour appearance. This is the best possible time to do it.
Many of these are just random drops while playing Remix (At least on the ptr). These are EXTREMELY common, so you shouldn't have trouble finding the item(s) you want. I like this.
How about implementing them in retail? You know the main game with a persistent world. I really dont like how they handle this with a short time event and all items that should be in the game again got removed. Just like the Theramore pre event helmets with unused dungeon set recolors.
Those shields ... I’m gonna need me a few of those
Man, how did these not make it into live? Those shields and daggers are GORGEOUS. I need them.