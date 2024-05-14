Blizzard Responds to Priest's Voidweaver Feedback

The Voidweaver changes in today’s Alpha build are experimental and were aimed at trying to resolve an issue where Void Torrent was required to make the hero talent tree work.We hear you that the gameplay isn’t as smooth with spawning an Entropic Rift from Shadow Crash, and we will likely move it back to spawning from Void Torrent.On Shadow Crash firing at your target instead of using a reticle: this was also an experimental change, and if we do end up moving forward with this change in place, we will provide an option to players to use a reticle through a choice node.