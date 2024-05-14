This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
May 14th Cataclysm Classic Hotfixes - Flametongue Totem, Ignite, and Bug Fixes
Posted
11 minutes ago
by BlainieWoW
The latest round of hotfixes to hit the Cataclysm Classic servers are here, with a number of small bug fixes, including the end of the "forever green"
Drain Life
- with that being said, there are a couple gameplay changes to Mages and Shamans, with
Ignite
now correctly not being triggered by
Living Bomb
critical strikes and
Flametongue Totem
no longer stacking with other Spell Power buffs.
May 14, 2024
Cataclysm Classic
Fixed missing text in guildmaster’s Rank Permissions panel so that it is clear that the checkbox controls whether the guild rank is considered an officer rank.
Fixed an issue that would cause Cockroach Cabins to be uninteractable, preventing the daily “Roach Coach” quest from being completed.
Fixed an issue that prevented players from interacting with the objects required to complete the “Would You Like Some Flies With That?” daily quest.
Mage
Fixed a problem with Focus Magic being useable while not talented into it.
Living Bomb critical strikes will no longer trigger Ignite. It did not trigger Ignite in original Cataclysm, as even its final detonation was considered periodic damage.
Shaman
Flametongue Totem will no longer stack with other Spell power increasing effects.
Warlock
Drain Life will no longer turn its target permanently green until they log out.
