Blizzard Increasing Talent Loadout Cap in Upcoming War Within Alpha Build

Good news, everyone! We periodically discuss topics like this, review historical player data on how features are being used, and take into account feedback just like this thread. In one of the upcoming alpha builds, we’re going to increase the number of talent loadouts available.

Would this also apply to some other storage limitations like macro slots? I’m asking since there’s another thread in the general forums currently asking for macro slots.It doesn’t seem to be a hugely wide spread problem as most players in there seem to be fine, but there are some who are saying they hit the limit very easily since they play many characters.