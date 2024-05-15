This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Free Trial & 50% Off Sale Until May 21st
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 9 min ago
by
Arktane
For those of you who are looking to bring some friends along with you to experience the new systems and gameplay of Diablo 4 Season 4, we've got some good news!
Blizzard is offering a
Free Trial
and a
50% Off Sale
for Diablo 4's Standard Edition and the complete Diablo Collection.
You can find the sale and free trial at the link below!
Diablo 4 50% Off Sale and Free Trial
This Sale and Free Trial are available
now until May 21st
. Note that a Battle.net account is required to play the Free Trial of Diablo 4.
