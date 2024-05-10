Blizzard Hiring Several Positions for Unannounced PvE Game



At Blizzard, we craft genre-defining games and legendary worlds for all to share. Through unparalleled creativity and storytelling, we create immersive universes and iconic characters that are beloved across platforms, borders, backgrounds, and generations - only made possible by building a work environment that nurtures the artistry of game development and unleashes the aspirations of our people.



We are in search of a Creative Director to help grow and advance the creative vision of our unannounced game. The ideal candidate has a passion for design and is able to effectively communicate the game's objectives through high-quality visual content. They continuously learn, understand the importance of process, pay attention to detail, and are eager to play a crucial role on our team.



The Creative Director will oversee Narrative and Visual Design, guiding story and world creation for the unannounced project. Qualified candidates will have demonstrated experience in establishing and guiding creative leadership teams from initial concept to release.



This role is anticipated to be a hybrid work position, with some work on-site and some work-from-home. The home studio for this role is Irvine, CA.

