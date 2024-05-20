Blizzard Announces More Level 70 Changes Coming to MoP Remix

We have nothing for you, stay tuned for more.
Buff bronze gains a bit and fix scaling thank you :)
Hell yeah! I love some good, quality Soon™ news
quadruple bronze gains
ACHIEVEMENTS ACCOUNT WIDE
Nothing will fix the frogger vs nonfrogger inequality unless they set EVERYONES cloak level to 10k and send free 550+ gear in mail to everyone. The game will now take 1 week for froggers to obtain everything, while for the rest of us it will take more than a month, what a cockup blizzard.
Easy. Close the gap between those who were able to farm frogs all weekend, or give up on the remix altogether. There is no viable third option.
fix isle of thunder quests plz and thx
legit just fix the scaling and give us a more realistic way to grind bronze now that the frog farm is gone. Raids were not even worth doing if you could just sit at the frogs for a session. Bronze gains from all sources needs to be bumped up, and make raiding more compelling other than to just get the %XP up. I also dont get why they make us pick between progression and gear upgrades with the same currency in this new limited time mode. What is the point in picking between the cosmetics (the main driving reward behind this event) or upgrading my gear to max, that eventually gets auto scaled back down to whatever ilvl blizzard deems "The War Within ready" at the end of the event lol. I ended up having to save all my bronze on my main timerunner to get over the 346 threshold but that was nearly 100k bronze. I had to start new characters to just buy the tmogs I wanted lol.edit: also make it so if we get rings/neck/trinkets on one character we should get it on all the subsequent timerunners we make even if we have to buy them with bronze. Why would I want to do that tedious process of unlocking them again for every character I want to level in a fun mode? we got some retail timegating/wasting stuck in here still folks
Id rather the frog make a return to their full glory, let us be OP, its a joke meme mode anyway.
Eventually everything will be fun and not as grindy as it is atm , exactly what i had in mind - level to 70 , w8 a week or 2 for fixes/increases in "rates" then fully enjoy the remix for the remaining time. All goes as planned :D
They have to depower the frog farmers and maybe even ban for exploits... it's the only way or nothing they do matters...
Thats why I'm telling people to not play right now. Wait for them to fix this crap.
frog cult wins again