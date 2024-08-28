Beledar Crystal Timer Now Live - How to Earn the Beledar's Spawn Mount

Thank you for your resources, wowhead!
um...........this has been live lol
"with our Beledar Cycle Timer, you never have to miss an opportunity to acquire this mount again"Except that it can spawn in multiple places around the zone. And then you have to be lucky that someone will pin the location, since usually it gets engaged quickly and dies before you even know where it is or have a chance to arrive even if you do. So plenty of opportunity to miss the mount again. Though I suppose the timer is still helpful. To know when to start arriving.
Do you only get one attempt at it per day?
"Handynotes: The War within" addon also got a timer that you can watch ingame, simply take the mouse over the skull icon on the left side of the hallowfall map, then it show when the next time is, and show all possible spawn locations.
Is this different than the mount that requires 5 players to activate it within 10 seconds and it spawns? or same mount and it changed how it becomes available?
This rare really needs a 3 minutes not attackable buff or something so that everyone has a fair chance getting there.Maybe even a zone wide icon on the map. Blizzard has the technology, really should be like this for this rare.