AZEROTHIAN ARCHIVES

Azerothian Archives should now be available for testing, including the public scenario “The Big Dig: Traitor’s Rest”.



Discover the history of the Dragon Isles and meet a unique cast of characters, hear stories of old, and witness the iconography of a time before. Participate in Solo and Group activities within Traitor’s Rest with a Weekly Public Event, plenty of opportunity to explore, and earn rewards like Battle Pets, Mounts, and a Transmog set.