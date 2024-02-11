Azeroth Auction Assassin - New AH Sniper Tool - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 314

Just Buy a Token



As goblins ingame say:



TIME IS MONEY FRIEND



thats why farming 40 hours for a token doesn't make someone a goblin.

Yes and this is the exact same scenario as any other expansion.



Good gold to be made early expansion, if specced right people were pulling 30k an hour mining and herbing, but a lot of that was coming from awakened Mats.



Now there's nowhere near the demand for consumables so prices come down and so do raw materials for these. Now it's absolutely not worth your time gathering, could genuinely make more doing world quests.



You're probably about 12 months too late to be making good gold with gathering.



That said, once TWW goes live, herb and mining will be extremely profitable in the first few weeks and still be a good money maker after the first month. However as is always the case, crafting professions will always make more. Gathering professions are great for those who don't really 'get' professions and don't want to do the crafting side of things.



For example, you could do 30k an hour gathering early expansion, but if you knew what you were doing and what to make, you could pull 100k a hour easily making the right crafted gear for people.



Well first, it's really not the most common suggestion. If anything, I'd probably say "buy low, sell high" is a more common suggestion.



But second.... it's a legitimate option, and for non-trivial to even possibly majority of people, it's probably the best option available.



This expansion, I've probably made close to 30 million at this point. 50 million, if you include what I've invested in my guild and free crafts and shit for the members of said guild, probably 60-75mil if you include the cr** in my banks across multiple characters currently depreciating that I'll probably never get good value out of at this point. I've made gold. I've made gold for me, I've made gold for friends, I've helped friends learn to make gold through giving advice, and I've learned a lot about a lot of things. There are very few limits on the number of ways to make gold, from old world, to raw gold farms, to volume sales with low margins, to contract work, to consistent sales with good margins, to work orders. I've done almost all of it, and recommended some of it, not so much other bits. I've learned a good deal about what works, what doesn't work, and what kind of player is willing to put in what kind of work in order to make gold.



Buying a WoW token is the lowest effort, least time consuming, and works best for probably 85-95% of players. Period.



When I started in DF, I was probably putting 50-60 hours a week in on professions, through various things. I had to get all the one time points, and grind the renown for more one time points, rep, profession masters.... one of the first things I did was have like 50 treatises made, cursing myself for not knowing they existed the week before, and then wanting to bash my head in with a rock when I found out you could only use one a week and I was basically out most of my inital mettle on that character. It took a lot of time and effort- and I probably could have done more to try and get it done faster- but the average player isn't going to put in hundreds of hours per profession to be good at it.



... snip ...



Most players don't really want to deal with making gold. They need gold. It's a reality of the game, and the economy, but they don't really want to make it another job. They've already got too much s**t to do. They've already got rep/renown grinds, and transmog/pets/mounts to gather, endless events they don't want to do but will force themselves through, Mythic+, PvP, raiding- often a mixture of some or all of the above because they usually feed into each other. If you want to spend a good amount of time on any of them, there's a good chance, unless you're disabled like me, you don't have the time to really put in to make gold. Even among those that do, there often isn't a lot of interest. Even when there is interest, you need to guage what kind of interest. Most people who ask questions here aren't really looking for the "Well, if you put in a ridiculous amount of work, you can pull a lot of gold up" answer. They sorta stop at the "ridiculous amount of work" portion and the eyes glaze over. They've come because they wanted to know how they can make gold in the least time and effort consuming way possible. So you have goblins, sure- there are people that want to really put in time on professions or gold making because it's something they really enjoy, and they're looking for more strategies to do that. But that simply isn't most people.



So I get it, the WoW token irritates me too. It inflates the WoW economy in some shitty ways. So does basically every decision Blizz ever makes, where gold is involved. But as much as it might upset you, the token is a good answer for the overwhelming majority of players. The right answer, even. Some players are looking for a solution to the fact they need gold to play the game, and some players are looking for a better way to make getting gold an exciting aspect of how they play the game. Both types of players are important, both need an answer- and for the most prevelant type, the WoW token is actually a good answer.



