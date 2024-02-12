Super Squirt Day for US/OCE Realms on February 12th - Level Battle Pets Quickly

You might want to rethink that event name...
It's what we have always called it, but it could be taken the wrong way
Hell yeah, these are WAY too uncommon. Time to actually care about pets again. Super Squirt should be up for everyone though. It's unfair that it's only ever up for one region at a time. Or better yet, Squirt should just always be active on pet battle weeks. Oh well. Time to level the 50 or so pets I haven't leveled yet!
super WHAT day?
I really want to point out that Snail Fight! is up on NA - it is by far the fastest pet battle for leveling (and has setups for two pet leveling). Top strategy is clocking in at 52s over at Xu-Fu Pet Guides: https://www.wow-petguide.com/Strategy/14572/Snail_Fight!The only downside is that you need Battle Pet Bandage (though good setups means you'll only have to use it once every few battles). You can grind some pretty quickly by a couple of Pet Battles or convert some Pet Charms. Overall if you got a decent chunk of pets, this is what I recommend over Squirt.It's a Legion WQ too. If you got a Level 45+ toon you can double dip and level bit by bit and your pets too.
Thank you for posting this now and not a couple hours before the day is done. 👍
Would be nice if you did posts for EU too instead of just listing the date in the NA post and never looking at it again.
Oh yeah baby
Genuine question: are there people who remotely care about pet battles that do not have thousands upon thousands of Polished Pet Charm to simply buy Ultimate Battle-Training Stone? I'm not even trying, but over the last couple expansions I somehow amassed over 12000 charms.