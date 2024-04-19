Awakened Raids Will Now Rotate Weekly, Instead of Every Two Weeks

Awakened raids will rotate weekly, instead of every two weeks.



Developer’s note: In an effort to ensure players have variety week over week we are adjusting the schedule of our Awakened raids to rotate weekly.

We’ve made a couple updates to the Season 4 content update notes:Earn 1 Antique Bronze Bullion a weekby defeating Awakened bosses, with the cap rising by 1 each week. Note that if you miss a week, you’ll be able to catch up to the current weekly max.Revival Catalyst charges have been reset to 1. One charge is earned each week (was every 2 weeks).