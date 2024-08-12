Arcane Mage Hero Talent Showdown in The War Within - Spellslinger vs. Sunfury





Sunfury Arcane Mages use their connection to the Sunstrider legacy to conjure Spellfire Spheres, Meteorites, and a powerful Arcane Phoenix during your Arcane Surge. This is the kind of theme that the hero talent system was built for. The visuals for Sunfury are excellent, invoking both the classic Kael'thas Sunstrider spheres and his pet Al'ar, the only pitfall here is that the Spellfire Spheres are very fire-centric in their animation, purple spheres would've really made this perfect for Arcane Mages. Sunfury is going to make a lot of people very happy.



Opposite of this, Spellslinger Arcane Mages generate Arcane Splinters which essentially just do damage to and around your target through all the various talents in the tree. Somewhat often, Arcane Splinters will proc Spellfrost Teachings and fire off an Arcane Orb at whatever you're facing; it's honestly really cool. More than just mechanically though, the aesthetic for Spellslinger has evolved over the course of alpha and beta, the animations look very good now and the Spellfrost Teachings is a really cool complimentary addition to the aesthetic.



Sunfury is flatly just the coolest and most on-WoW theme hero talent tree for Mages Blizzard could make, I can't ignore that, if it had more Arcane themed aesthetics I would be happier though. Spellslinger brings that traditionally Arcane spell aesthetic, just much more of it. Spellslinger could be more rooted in WoW lore, there were other options, but overall I think Blizzard pulled it off well and people will be happy. Sunfury and Spellslinger both deserve praise for their fantasy and visuals!



